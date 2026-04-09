Here's What to Expect When You Apply for Your First Credit Card

Nobody sits you down before your first credit card application and explains what's actually about to happen. The form is simple enough. But the hard inquiry, the credit limit, or the possible denial letter might come as surprises.

Here's what to expect.

What you'll need to apply

The application asks for your name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, income, employment status, and your monthly housing payment. That's about it, and the whole thing generally takes a few minutes online.

Income trips up a lot of first applicants. If you're over 21, you can list total household income, including a spouse or partner's earnings. If you're under 21, issuers can only look at your individual income. Scholarships, part-time wages, and money regularly deposited into your account by a parent can count.

The hard inquiry

When you submit an application, the issuer pulls your credit report. This is called a hard inquiry, and it causes a minor, temporary drop in your credit score. It's not something to panic about, but it's a reason not to apply for five cards at once hoping one sticks.

Pick the card that makes the most sense for your situation and apply to that one.

What you're likely to get approved for

If you have little or no credit history, most of the premium cards -- the ones with big sign-up bonuses and strong rewards -- likely aren't going to approve you. Those products are available to applicants with good or excellent credit and longer credit histories. That's not a permanent wall, just where you're starting.

The realistic options for a first card fall into a few categories. A student card if you're in college. A secured card if you need to build credit from scratch, which requires an upfront deposit that typically becomes your credit limit. Secured card deposits usually run between $200 and $500, and you get the deposit back when you close the account or graduate to an unsecured card.

Your credit limit on a first card is probably going to be lower than you'd like. That's normal.

How long it takes

Online applications can get you a decision in as little as 60 seconds. Issuers are legally required to respond within 30 days of receiving a complete application, though most decisions come much faster. If you're approved, the card typically arrives in the mail within seven to 10 business days.

If you get denied

Denial isn't the end. The issuer is required to send you an adverse action notice explaining why, which tells you exactly what to address.

Common reasons for a first-time denial: no credit history, income that doesn't meet the threshold, or errors on your credit report. If you haven't pulled your credit report before applying, do it before your next application so you know what the issuer is seeing.

If you're denied, the most practical next step is a secured card, which is specifically designed for people without an established credit history. Some don't even require a credit check to apply.

What happens after you're approved

The approval is the easy part. What you do next matters more.

Pay your balance in full every month if you can. One missed payment can drop your credit score significantly, so setting up autopay for at least the minimum is a reasonable safety net. Keep your spending well below your credit limit -- high utilization is one of the fastest ways to stall a credit score that's just getting started.

And keep the card open. Your credit history starts building from the moment the account is opened, and closing it early erases that progress.

If you're looking for a first card worth applying for, here is our favorite pick.