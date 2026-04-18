Here's When the Amex Platinum's $895 Annual Fee Actually Makes Sense
Here's the truth: The American Express Platinum Card® isn't for everybody. If you've heard about its $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), you probably knew that already.
But for the right type of person, the yearly value of the Platinum Card® can easily outweigh the cost. That's because it's got more than $3,500 in annual perks -- but not everyone will have an easy time using them.
Here's how to know if the Platinum Card®, and its sky-high annual fee, are actually right for you.
You fly a handful of times a year
If you only fly once or twice a year, the Platinum Card® might be pretty hard to justify. But if you fly more regularly -- think a handful of trips a year -- the math can definitely swing in your favor.
That's because the more you travel, the easier it is to use perks like:
- $600 in annual hotel credits to use for bookings at Amex's Fine Hotels + Resorts® collection or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)
- An annual $209 CLEAR+ credit
- $200 a year in airline fee credits
- Access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Maximize those first three perks, and you've already covered the annual fee.
It's also worth noting that, especially on perks like the upscale hotel credit, the Platinum Card® rewards traveling in style. If you're more budget-conscious, it might not be a fit. But if you love booking nice hotels, flying in luxury, and hanging out in snazzy airport lounges in between, it can definitely make sense.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
You can use its other perks
The Platinum Card® is more than just a premium travel card, though. It also comes with tons of lifestyle-related perks that can save you almost $2,000 a year on their own. They include:
- $400 in annual Resy credits
- $300 in annual lululemon credits
- $300 in annual "digital entertainment" credits to use on streaming and more
- $300 in annual Equinox credits
- $200 Oura Ring credit every year
- $200 in annual Uber Cash
- $155 in annual Walmart+ credits
- $120 in annual Uber One credits
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Again, you don't have to use all of them to end up in the black. But if you spend a lot on streaming, Uber, and Equinox, for example, the Platinum Card® can definitely be worth the price of admission-- the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).
You can actually earn its welcome bonus offer
The Platinum Card®'s also got a top welcome bonus offer that can cover its annual fee almost twice over -- if you can earn it.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
Amex points can be redeemed for travel at a bare-minimum value of $0.01 per point, which means the highest bonus is worth $1,750+ in travel rewards, by our estimation.
This is a big one, and a great way to get your Platinum Card® journey off on the right foot. If you can't earn the bonus, consider looking elsewhere, or holding off until something more attainable pops up.
When the Platinum Card® doesn't make sense
Despite all the perks above, the Platinum Card® isn't for everyone. It might not even be for most people. Specifically, if you:
- Travel rarely
- Won't use most of the credits
- Don't want to track handfuls of perks
- Prefer simple cash back rewards
…Then the card definitely isn't for you. On the other hand, if you're a frequent flyer (or an aspiring one), a big spender, or just want to land a sky-high welcome bonus offer, the Platinum Card® is definitely worth a look.
Want to learn more before you hit apply? Click here to read our full review of the American Express Platinum Card® today.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here