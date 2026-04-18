Here's When the Amex Platinum's $895 Annual Fee Actually Makes Sense

Here's the truth: The American Express Platinum Card® isn't for everybody. If you've heard about its $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), you probably knew that already.

But for the right type of person, the yearly value of the Platinum Card® can easily outweigh the cost. That's because it's got more than $3,500 in annual perks -- but not everyone will have an easy time using them.

Here's how to know if the Platinum Card®, and its sky-high annual fee, are actually right for you.

You fly a handful of times a year

If you only fly once or twice a year, the Platinum Card® might be pretty hard to justify. But if you fly more regularly -- think a handful of trips a year -- the math can definitely swing in your favor.

That's because the more you travel, the easier it is to use perks like:

$600 in annual hotel credits to use for bookings at Amex's Fine Hotels + Resorts® collection or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)

An annual $209 CLEAR+ credit

$200 a year in airline fee credits

Access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Maximize those first three perks, and you've already covered the annual fee.

It's also worth noting that, especially on perks like the upscale hotel credit, the Platinum Card® rewards traveling in style. If you're more budget-conscious, it might not be a fit. But if you love booking nice hotels, flying in luxury, and hanging out in snazzy airport lounges in between, it can definitely make sense.