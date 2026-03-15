Here's Why Americans Are Switching Back to Simple Credit Cards

Here's a question for you: Would you rather earn $1,000 in rewards and pay $500 in annual fees… or earn $500 in rewards and pay $0 in annual fees?

Both scenarios net you $500. But one of them is a lot easier to pull off -- and a lot less stressful to manage.

I've written about credit cards professionally for years. I've also tested the fancy ones personally -- airport lounges, metal cards, status upgrades, the whole thing. And every time, I end up back on my old faithful, $0-annual-fee cards. They just never make me feel like I'm falling behind on some complicated points game.

Turns out I'm not alone.

The coupon book problem with premium cards

Last week, Robinhood launched a new Platinum Card with a $695 annual fee. It claims over $3,000 in annual value -- but most of it comes in the form of niche monthly credits with restrictions, minimums, and timing rules.

One credit card blogger's reaction to it was simply: "Meh." Over on Reddit, the majority of feedback wasn't much warmer.

And it's not just Robinhood. This is how the whole premium card playbook works now.

The big number on the screen always sounds impressive. But when you dig in, that "value" is almost never a simple credit into your account. It's a collection of monthly credits, portal-only bookings, minimum spend requirements, and niche memberships you may or may not actually use.

If you miss a deadline, forget to activate a benefit, or use it at the wrong time of the year, suddenly that $3,000 in value shrinks pretty fast.

Even people who should love premium cards don't

My neighbors are the exact target audience for a luxury card. High income, frequent travelers, high-end spending. They're the kind of household that probably gets mailed the invite-only card offers.

I asked them recently what credit cards they actually use. They told me they only have a very basic Bank of America rewards card. It has a $0 annual fee and plain old cash back rewards.

They like it because all their accounts are already at Bank of America. They don't want to think about rewards or claiming credits. They just want a card that works and is easy to manage.

I have a close family friend in a similar boat -- they fly constantly and could easily justify a premium travel card on paper. They've tried two different high-fee cards over the years. Both times, they never felt like they were using the perks right. So they downgraded and are way happier.

These aren't unusual stories.

The rewards math that favors flat-rate cards

Here's an eye-opening comparison.

Many premium cards have high earning rates in travel categories. But for "all other purchases" they typically default to 1X reward points for every dollar spent.

That's where a 2% flat-rate credit card (with no annual fee) can actually get you double the rewards on most of your spending.

Let's say you spend $3,000 a month on your credit card in everyday purchases and bills (non-travel spending) -- roughly $36,000 a year. Here's what rewards would look like on these two cards: