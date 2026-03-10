Here's Why an 850 Credit Score Isn't All It's Cracked Up to Be -- and What You Really Need

An 850 credit score sounds impressive. It's something to brag about at parties, maybe (if you're that kind of person). It means that, according to the FICO scoring model, you've reached credit score perfection.

The truth, however, is that it's not all it's cracked up to be.

Hitting an 850 won't get you access to any top-secret credit cards or next-level loan offers. It's also not easy to maintain -- and a pretty impracticable goal for lots of people.

Here's why a perfect credit score is overrated -- and a better number to aim for instead.

Once you reach 800, you're not getting much else

In the most widely used credit scoring model, the FICO® Score, scores range from 300 to 850. Any score of 800 or higher is considered "exceptional."

Lenders see borrowers in this range as extremely reliable. That means it'll qualify you for:

Luxury credit cards with giant bonuses

The best mortgage and loan rates

Higher credit limits

Easier approval for new accounts

If you're already in that top tier, going from an 800 to an 850 probably won't change how lenders treat you. Having that extra breathing room is nice -- but again, you won't get a trophy out of it.

In fact, in most cases, a "very good" score of 760 or higher will usually get the job done. You'll get great loan offers and can land basically any credit card out there.

A perfect score might not even be realistic

Another reason an 850 score is overrated: it's extremely hard to achieve and maintain.

Your FICO® Score isn't just about payment history. It's based on a lot of factors, including:

Amount owed : This includes your "credit utilization ratio," the amount of credit you regularly use compared to how much you have in total.

: This includes your "credit utilization ratio," the amount of credit you regularly use compared to how much you have in total. Length of credit history : How old is your oldest account? Your newest? What's your average account age?

: How old is your oldest account? Your newest? What's your average account age? Credit mix : Do you have different types of credit -- credit cards, a car loan, a mortgage?

: Do you have different types of credit -- credit cards, a car loan, a mortgage? New credit inquiries: Applied for any new lines of credit recently? If so, and if it's a "hard" inquiry, it'll temporarily ding your score.

Some of these factors make a perfect score next to impossible, even if you've never missed a payment. There's a reason only 1.76% of Americans had a perfect 850 FICO® Score in 2025, according to Experian.

For example, a shorter payment history won't help you -- which is why you won't see many Gen-Zers walking around with perfect scores. It also helps to have all types of loans, including a mortgage. So if you're not a homeowner, it'll be even more difficult for you.

A better goal: Aim for 800

If you ask me, instead of chasing perfection, most people are better off aiming for an 800. Again, that's the baseline for an "exceptional' score, which means you'll get basically all the benefits of an 850.

It won't happen overnight -- like Rome, an exceptional credit score isn't built in a day. But a few simple habits, stretched out over time, can help you get there more quickly. Here are three quick tips:

1. Always pay your bills on time

Payment history is the most important factor in your credit score. Even a single late payment can cause big-time damage. Setting up payment reminders and automatic payments can help you stay on track.

2. Keep credit card balances low

Your credit utilization ratio also plays a big role in your score. I recommend using no more than 30% of your total credit. Lower is generally better, but don't drop all the way to zero -- lenders do like to see that you use your credit, and use it responsibly.

3. Keep older accounts open

The length of your credit history matters. Older accounts will help raise your average account age. If a card has no annual fee, keeping it open can quietly help your score over time.

