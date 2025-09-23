Here's Why I Haven't Used a Debit Card in Years

A few years back, I got both the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees) and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), two of the best cash rewards cards on the market. Since then, I haven't used my debit card one single time.

I use the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to cover all of my everyday purchases, plus a few smaller bills. Bigger expenses like my mortgage are autodrafted out of my checking account.

That means I'm earning solid cash rewards on basically everything I buy -- all by using just two credit cards that both come with no annual fee. With this setup, I earned more than $500 in cash rewards last year.

Here's how it breaks down.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the better cash back cards on the market. It comes with the following earning rates:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

I don't spend a lot on travel or at drugstores, but I spend a ton on dining (probably too much) -- about $500 a month.

That means I'm getting about $180 a year in cash back, all on meals I would've bought anyway. And even if you don't dine out as much as I do, you can still rack up rewards with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

