Here's Why I Haven't Used a Debit Card in Years
A few years back, I got both the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees) and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), two of the best cash rewards cards on the market. Since then, I haven't used my debit card one single time.
I use the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to cover all of my everyday purchases, plus a few smaller bills. Bigger expenses like my mortgage are autodrafted out of my checking account.
That means I'm earning solid cash rewards on basically everything I buy -- all by using just two credit cards that both come with no annual fee. With this setup, I earned more than $500 in cash rewards last year.
Here's how it breaks down.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®: 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the better cash back cards on the market. It comes with the following earning rates:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
I don't spend a lot on travel or at drugstores, but I spend a ton on dining (probably too much) -- about $500 a month.
That means I'm getting about $180 a year in cash back, all on meals I would've bought anyway. And even if you don't dine out as much as I do, you can still rack up rewards with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
Want to earn 3% cash back every time you eat out? Read our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: 2% cash rewards on all purchases
For basically all other spending -- groceries, gas, shopping, and more -- I rely on my favorite card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on everything you buy for a $0 annual fee. I spend about $1,400 per month on it, which means I'm earning about $336 a year in rewards.
I also love the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's easy-to-earn welcome bonus. Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Ready for straightforward rewards on everything you buy? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer.
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Over $500 in cash rewards every year
Here's what I earned in the last year with just two cards:
- $180 back on dining with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®
- $336 back on everyday purchases with Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
That's $516 in total -- all without paying an annual fee. Not too shabby.
Of course, you can earn a lot more (or less) with these two cards, depending on your own spending habits. But I highly recommend a strategy of one general cash back card (like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card), plus one card to cover your highest spending category (like the Chase Freedom Unlimited®).
A pairing like that will ensure that you earn solid rewards on everything you buy -- and you'll never even think about using a debit card again.
Ready to build your own credit card power couple? Check out our list of the best cash back cards today to learn more.
Our Research Expert