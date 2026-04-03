Here's Why I Only Applied for One Credit Card in the Last Year

Even though I've been writing about credit cards for years, my wallet isn't stuffed with them. In fact, for the last couple of years, I've mostly leaned on the same two credit cards to rack up cash back on purchases.

That changed a few months ago, though, when I found a card that was too good to pass up: the Prime Visa card (see rates and fees). Now, my two-card rotation has become three, and I'm earning more than ever before.

Here's why I applied for the Prime Visa -- and why you should do the same.

The combo I was leaning on: Chase Freedom Unlimited® + Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Before the Prime Visa, I mostly relied on just two credit cards to rack up cash rewards: The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (see rates and fees). Here's how their earning rates stack up:

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

Earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Earns 2% cash rewards on purchases

That's it -- basically, I'd just use the Chase Freedom Unlimited® for 3% on dining and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for 2% on my other purchases. That simple one-two punch saved me 2% cash rewards or more on most of what I buy, which means hundreds of dollars a year in simple rewards. Best of all, I got it all for no annual fee.