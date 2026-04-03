Here's Why I Only Applied for One Credit Card in the Last Year
Even though I've been writing about credit cards for years, my wallet isn't stuffed with them. In fact, for the last couple of years, I've mostly leaned on the same two credit cards to rack up cash back on purchases.
That changed a few months ago, though, when I found a card that was too good to pass up: the Prime Visa card (see rates and fees). Now, my two-card rotation has become three, and I'm earning more than ever before.
Here's why I applied for the Prime Visa -- and why you should do the same.
The combo I was leaning on: Chase Freedom Unlimited® + Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Before the Prime Visa, I mostly relied on just two credit cards to rack up cash rewards: The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (see rates and fees). Here's how their earning rates stack up:
- Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
- Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Earns 2% cash rewards on purchases
That's it -- basically, I'd just use the Chase Freedom Unlimited® for 3% on dining and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for 2% on my other purchases. That simple one-two punch saved me 2% cash rewards or more on most of what I buy, which means hundreds of dollars a year in simple rewards. Best of all, I got it all for no annual fee.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
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Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®
On Chase's Secure Website.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
|Earn $250 cash back Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.74% Variable
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
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Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
|$200 cash rewards Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
|2% cash rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
I still rely on this cash back combo. It's simple and inexpensive, which means that -- for me -- it can hardly get any better. But I recently added a third card to the mix that's helped me save even more.
The Prime Visa: Save 5% on Amazon and more
You may have never heard of the Prime Visa card -- until a few months ago, I'd almost forgotten about it. But when it comes to getting simple cash back for no annual fee, it's a force to be reckoned with.
With the Prime Visa, you'll earn:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74% – 27.49% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
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If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
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- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
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- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
How does that fit into my rewards strategy? Again, I keep things pretty simple -- I just use the card to pay for Amazon purchases, plus my Amazon Prime membership and my (new) Amazon Fresh membership. But given how much I spend at Amazon, that's still a ton of savings.
Let's say you spend about $400 a month on Amazon purchases (and memberships). That's a total of $240 a year in cash back, without factoring in the card's other earning rates. And did I mention that, just like the other cards in my wallet, the Prime Visa has no annual fee?
That's all pretty solid -- but honestly, the welcome bonus is what sealed the deal for me: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
That's $150 to use right away on basically anything (as long as you get it through Amazon). That's what I call simple, flexible rewards -- and a valuable addition to my slim card lineup.
Want to get started now? Read our full review of the Prime Visa today to apply and earn your instant $150 gift card upon approval.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.