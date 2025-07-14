Here's Why I Stopped Chasing Credit Card Miles and Finally Went All In on Cash Back

For a long time, I felt like I was missing out on the travel rewards game.

I worked with a lot of people who were great at maximizing credit card travel perks. They knew all the best hotel hacks, card combos, and welcome bonuses. They flew first class and stayed in exotic locations for free. It sounded great -- but it never really fit how I lived or spent money.

I kind of hate flying, and I wouldn't call myself a big traveler -- just a few trips a year to the nearest beach or lake. And when I do fly, I'm not interested in squeezing every last cent out of a travel program. I just want to get where I'm going without stress.

After years of trying to keep up, I finally stopped chasing miles and went all in on simple cash back instead. Here's why.

My spending doesn't match travel cards

The more I looked at my day-to-day purchases, the more I realized that most travel credit cards weren't built for me.

I spend mostly on groceries, gas, dining, and bills. I'm not booking flights or hotels regularly, so the points add up more slowly for me. Even worse, a lot of the best travel cards come with high annual fees, and I couldn't get enough out of the perks to make those fees worth it.

That's when I decided to lean on flat-rate cash back cards instead. No travel partners, no bonus categories to juggle. Just real money in my pocket.

The only two cards I use now

These days, I keep it simple and stick with two cards that do exactly what I need: