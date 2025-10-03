Here's Why I'd Never Use a Best Buy Credit Card, and the Card I Recommend Instead

I get why the Best Buy credit card looks tempting. You walk in, see that shiny flat-screen, and the cashier offers you 5% back or "no interest for 12 months" if you just open their card. It feels like an easy win.

But the Best Buy card is one of the last cards I'd ever swipe. Not because I don't like Best Buy (I've spent more than I'd like to admit on headphones there), but because the math just doesn't add up for most people.

The big trap with store cards

Best Buy actually has two cards: the store-only My Best Buy® Credit Card and the My Best Buy® Visa® Card you can use anywhere Visa is accepted. At first glance, they seem decent by offering up to 5% back in rewards at Best Buy, plus financing options.

Here's the catch:

Rewards come as Best Buy certificates, not real cash.

Certificates expire and can only be used at Best Buy.

Financing isn't truly "no interest" -- it's deferred interest. That means if you miss your payoff window by even a few bucks, you'll have to pay all the back interest.

And those interest rates? We're talking some of the highest in the industry. If you carry a balance, your "5% back" disappears instantly.

What I recommend instead

If you want rewards that actually work in your everyday life, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the card I'd reach for.

Here's why it's better: