Here's Why I'll Never Have More Than One Card With an Annual Fee

You can now find cards with no annual fee that offer:

Let's just call it like it is: the no-annual-fee card space has gotten really good.

My general rule: one annual fee card, max. Here's the thinking behind it.

But the more you stack, the quicker the diminishing returns and less value you get out of each membership. And at some point you're basically just paying for something you're not fully using.

I think of credit card annual fees like gym memberships. One is fine. Maybe two if they each serve a very different purpose.

These days you don't have to pay an annual fee to get amazing rewards. Cards like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card or the Chase Freedom Unlimited® can be super powerful for everyday families -- and they won't cost you anything to carry year after year.

If you're paying an annual fee just to earn decent rewards, you may be leaving money on the table. Check out my team's favorite no-annual-fee rewards cards here.

2. Justifying annual fees keeps getting harder

For cards with annual fees in the $95-ish range, there's usually no built-in credits to fully offset the fee. You just have to earn it back through rewards.

That's fine if you're spending in the right categories consistently, but hard to do with two or more cards throughout the year.

Then there are the premium cards. The $400, $550, $895-a-year crowd. These come with huge benefits packages, but unlocking the full value basically becomes a part-time job. And the perks are increasingly designed around luxury travel and VIP experiences that most people just don't live.

Holding one premium card and maxing out its full potential can absolutely make sense. But anything beyond that single card and you're probably being forced to "get your money's worth."

For the average person, that's not saving money. That's just spending differently.

3. Welcome offers are amazing -- but they don't last forever

Welcome offers are one of the main reasons people (including me) open new cards. And they can be legitimately awesome.

My wife and I opened a new travel card last December and just earned a welcome bonus worth $1,000! That's basically "free" travel money we're putting towards our Hawaii trip later this year.

But here's the thing. Welcome offers are a one-time deal. Once you've earned it, that card needs to justify itself on its own merits every single year going forward.

No-annual-fee cards have a huge advantage here: even if you stop using a card heavily after the first year, keeping it open costs you nothing. It just quietly boosts your credit age and utilization ratio without draining your wallet.

Annual fee cards on the other hand force a decision every 12 months. Pay up, downgrade, or cancel. And if your spending has shifted, what made sense last year might not make sense today.

4. My spending keeps changing, and my card strategy has to keep up

A card built around lounge access and travel credits is incredible -- until you stop traveling for work. A card optimized for dining rewards is perfect -- until your restaurant budget gets cut in half.

I've carried annual fee cards that made total sense for a season of life and then became dead weight six months later. That's the real trap.

Every year I review my wallet to make sure my cards are rewarding the way my family spends money at the time. The goal is to keep my wallet lean and the overall fees low.

The bottom line

Annual fee cards aren't bad. One of them might be exactly right for you.

But the more annual fees you pay across cards, the more you have to strategize and to make your cards worth it and "break even."

Want to build a wallet that earns strong rewards without the annual fee headache? Explore all the top rewards cards for 2026 here.