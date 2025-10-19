Here's Why I'm Skipping the Amex Platinum for This Travel Card Instead

The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most valuable travel cards on the market -- if you can use its lavish perks.

But for us mere mortals who can't justify an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), I've got another recommendation: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

With just a $95 annual fee, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is much easier to justify for basically everyone. Here's why I prefer it to the Platinum Card®.

A strong welcome offer, plus $50 a year at hotels

First, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with a great welcome offer that's relatively easy to earn. Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That's a points haul worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and potentially even more if you use one of Chase's many transfer partners.

You'll also get a versatile $50 annual credit to use for hotel stays booked through Chase Travel. That means if you land the welcome bonus, you've got at least $800 in first-year value -- more than eight times the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's $95 annual fee.

Yes, the Platinum Card® has a lucrative welcome bonus of its own, plus over $3,500 in annual perks (terms apply). But for a less expensive option without all the bells and whistles, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is worth a look.

