Here's Why the Amex Platinum Seems Expensive but Isn't
Bad news first: the American Express Platinum Card® comes with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). That's pretty high, enough to scare off a fair amount of people.
But the truth is the Platinum Card® isn't pricey at all -- once you see the list of perks it offers to make up for it. The card comes with a whopping $3,500+ in annual perks, which means using just a fraction of the card's benefits can cover its yearly cost…and that's not even mentioning one of the biggest welcome bonus offers I've ever seen.
Here's what to know about the Platinum Card®, and why it's actually one of the better card bargains out there.
Get more than $3,500 in annual perks
As mentioned, the Platinum Card® comes with over $3,500 in yearly perks -- a massive number. Some of the best ones include:
- $600 in annual hotel credits (THC requires a minimum two-night stay)
- $300 a year in Equinox credits
- A $209 annual CLEAR+ credit
- $200 a year in airline fee credits
- $200 in annual Uber Cash credits
- $155 a year in annual Walmart+ credits
- $120 in annual Uber One credits
- Access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Sure, maybe you won't be able to maximize perks like the Equinox and Walmart+ credits. But if you're a frequent flyer, or just an aspiring jetsetter, the Platinum Card® can easily help you save thousands a year.
Plus: Earn a bonus as high as 175,000 points
More than $3,500 in yearly perks is one thing. But what if I told you the Platinum Card® also has maybe the most valuable welcome bonus offer I've ever seen?
It's true. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Qualify for the top offer and redeem those points for travel through Amex at the standard rate of $0.01 per point, and you've already got a mind-blowing $1,750 in travel rewards by Motley Fool Money's estimation. Plus, by transferring your points to one of Amex's travel partners, you could get even more value.
The best airport lounge access from any credit card company
I mentioned this in passing earlier, but this benefit really can't be overstated. The Platinum Card® gives you access to more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide. You won't find the likes of it from any other travel card available today.
With the Platinum Card® you get all the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, which Amex values at more than $850 annually. This grants you access to Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs when flying an eligible Delta flight, and Priority Pass™ Select membership, too. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
If you travel a lot, you know how exhausting and irritating it can be to wait around at crowded airport gates. Airport lounge access can be a total gamechanger on travel days. And if you use this benefit enough, it can almost recoup the cost of the annual fee all by itself.
Is the Platinum Card® right for you?
There are plenty of people who will still be scared off by an $895 annual fee -- and if you're not a big spender or frequent flyer, that's probably valid. If you are, though, the Platinum Card® isn't just a luxury: It's a legitimate money-saver (and time-saver, too).
In fact, if you fly more than a handful of times a year, the truth is you can't afford not to apply for the Platinum Card®. That's because you can cover the annual fee with just a few versatile perks:
In all, that's $1,229 in perks on hotels, CLEAR+, and Uber -- and if you're traveling a lot, you'll probably be using all three. Tack on the card's other travel and lifestyle perks, plus the great welcome bonus offer, and the Platinum Card® can actually become one of the better travel card deals out there.
Want to start racking up savings today? Read our full review of the American Express Platinum Card® to apply now.
