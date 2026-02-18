Here's Why the Amex Platinum Seems Expensive but Isn't

Bad news first: the American Express Platinum Card® comes with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). That's pretty high, enough to scare off a fair amount of people.

But the truth is the Platinum Card® isn't pricey at all -- once you see the list of perks it offers to make up for it. The card comes with a whopping $3,500+ in annual perks, which means using just a fraction of the card's benefits can cover its yearly cost…and that's not even mentioning one of the biggest welcome bonus offers I've ever seen.

Here's what to know about the Platinum Card®, and why it's actually one of the better card bargains out there.

Get more than $3,500 in annual perks

As mentioned, the Platinum Card® comes with over $3,500 in yearly perks -- a massive number. Some of the best ones include:

$600 in annual hotel credits (THC requires a minimum two-night stay)

$300 a year in Equinox credits

A $209 annual CLEAR+ credit

$200 a year in airline fee credits

$200 in annual Uber Cash credits

$155 a year in annual Walmart+ credits

$120 in annual Uber One credits

Access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Sure, maybe you won't be able to maximize perks like the Equinox and Walmart+ credits. But if you're a frequent flyer, or just an aspiring jetsetter, the Platinum Card® can easily help you save thousands a year.