Here's Why the Amex Platinum Seems Expensive but Isn't

You're not alone if you look at the American Express Platinum Card®'s $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) and want to walk away. It feels like a luxury tax that only business travelers or people in a higher tax bracket can justify.

But when you break it down the way real cardholders actually use it, the math tilts fast. What looks pricey on the surface often ends up paying for itself without much effort.

Start with the built-in value

The Platinum Card® comes with hundreds of dollars in annual credits most people already spend in their normal routine.

$200 airline fee credit

$200 in Uber Cash + $120 Uber One credit

$300 in digital entertainment credits

$209 in CLEAR® Plus credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Even if you use only the airline fees, Uber Cash, and part of the entertainment credit, you're already close to covering the fee.

If you travel at all, the value stacks quickly.

The lounge access changes travel

This is where the card starts to separate itself.

You get entry into Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Club® lounges when you fly Delta, and the full Priority Pass™ network (terms apply; enrollment may be required). A single visit can replace an overpriced airport meal and give you space to work or decompress.

For frequent travelers, this isn't a luxury. It makes travel cheaper, calmer, and more predictable.