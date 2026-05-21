Here's Why the Best Balance Transfer Cards Have No Rewards Programs

I review credit cards for a living, and when someone asks me which 0% intro APR balance transfer card to go with, I almost always point them toward one that doesn't earn rewards at all.

The real reason is simple: the 0% intro APR is the reward. And honestly, if you're carrying a balance at 20%+ interest like most people are right now, a balance transfer card can save you way more money than any top rewards card could ever earn you.

Here's the math that makes the case.

$1,250 saved on a $6,000 balance

Imagine you're carrying $6,000 in credit card debt at 21% APR. That's pretty standard right now given the average American's debt picture in 2026.

If you stick with that old card and make $300 monthly payments towards that balance, it's going to cost you somewhere in the neighborhood of $1,450 in interest before you're free of it.

But, if you move that same balance to a no-frills 0% intro APR card with a 21-month interest-free runway, you'd pay $0 interest for nearly two full years. Even after a 3% balance transfer fee ($180), you'll pocket more than $1,250 in savings, and be fully out of debt before the intro APR ends.

A strong 0% intro APR offer is seriously one of the most valuable credit card "perks" out there. Run your own math and compare today's top balance transfer offers -- some cards offer up to 21 months of 0% intro APR.

Why chasing rewards works against you

Some balance transfer cards do offer rewards. But they can be a slippery slope as two things tend to happen.

First, you start spending on the card to chase those rewards -- which adds new debt on top of the balance you just transferred. Second, you slow down your payoff plan because it's too easy to get emotionally invested in the rewards-earning side of the card.

That's how people accidentally outlive the intro APR, often getting stuck in a worse position than when they started. The interest-free runway ends, the standard APR kicks in (often 20%+), and suddenly the remaining balance starts compounding again.

The best balance transfer cards usually just offer a super-long intro APR, and skip rewards altogether. They're a better tool for those focused on getting out of debt ASAP and avoiding as much interest as possible along the way.

When a rewards + 0% intro APR combo card is better

To be fair, a decent intro APR period stacked with a modest cash back program isn't a scam -- it's just made for a different type of spender.

If you have a small balance (say, under $3,000) and you're confident you'll wipe it out in under six months, a hybrid card offering 0% intro APR and ongoing rewards can work. Same goes for disciplined spenders who won't use the card for new purchases beyond a planned amount and want to keep the card long-term for rewards after the balance is gone.

For everyone else carrying a meaningful balance, the no-rewards route is still the better move. It doesn't make sense trying to earn $300 to $500 in new rewards if it means messing up your $1,000+ interest saving payoff plan.

How to think about it before you apply

When I'm helping someone choose a balance transfer card, here's the framework I run through:

If the goal is paying off a large amount of existing debt fast, pick a balance transfer card with the longest 0% intro APR window you can find and the lowest balance transfer fee. Don't get distracted with rewards.

If the goal is avoiding interest on planned new purchases (like a wedding, a renovation, a medical bill), a 0% intro APR on new purchases is better. Some offer intro APRs on both balance transfers and new purchases.

If the goal is long-term rewards earning, and you have a small debt balance to transfer over, it's ok to focus on reward potential. Just make sure you crush your existing balance ASAP.

The cleanest balance transfer cards have no rewards program on purpose. They strip out everything that could distract you from the one thing you came for -- an interest-free runway to get out of debt.

Browse all the top 0% intro APR offers of 2026 -- for paying off debt or financing big purchases interest-free.