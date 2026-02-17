Here's Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Is Easily Worth 10 Times Its $95 Annual Fee
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) costs $95 a year, but for a lot of people, it returns $1,000 or more in real value, often in the first year alone.
That includes:
- A welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value (when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months).
- A $50 annual hotel credit that offsets the fee.
- Hundreds more in value from everyday spending and flexible redemptions.
That is how a $95 card clears $950 in value without much effort.
The welcome bonus does most of the heavy lifting
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's welcome bonus is a main attraction of the card: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. That is the baseline.
If you transfer points to airline or hotel partners and redeem them reasonably well, it's not hard to push that value closer to $1,000.
You pay the annual fee once. You unlock several hundred dollars in value almost immediately. For many people, this alone already puts the card near the 10x mark.
The $50 hotel credit lowers the bar even more
Each year, the card includes up to $50 in statement credits for hotel bookings made through Chase Travel.
Use it once and your effective annual fee drops from $95 to $45.
Everyday spending adds hundreds of dollars more
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
If you spend about $1,500 a month across dining, groceries, and travel, that is $18,000 a year. At a blended rate around 2.5x, you earn roughly 45,000 points annually from normal spending.
Those points are worth at least $450 through Chase Travel. Transfer them well and the value can be meaningfully higher.
Transfer partners are where the 10x claim becomes conservative
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card unlocks Chase's airline and hotel transfer partners, including programs like United, Southwest, and Hyatt.
That flexibility is what allows points to stretch well beyond $0.01 each. A hotel stay that costs $400 in cash might require 15,000 points. That kind of redemption is common, not rare.
When people say this card is worth 10 times its annual fee, this is what they are pointing to. The upside is not capped.
Who this card is actually built for
It's for people who dine out, buy groceries online, take a few trips a year, and want rewards that adapt to real spending instead of forcing optimization.
If that sounds like you, the math tends to work quickly and repeat every year. Read our full review right here and apply for the card in minutes.
Our Research Expert
