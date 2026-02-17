Here's Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Is Easily Worth 10 Times Its $95 Annual Fee

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) costs $95 a year, but for a lot of people, it returns $1,000 or more in real value, often in the first year alone.

That includes:

A welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value (when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months).

A $50 annual hotel credit that offsets the fee.

Hundreds more in value from everyday spending and flexible redemptions.

That is how a $95 card clears $950 in value without much effort.

The welcome bonus does most of the heavy lifting

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's welcome bonus is a main attraction of the card: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. That is the baseline.

If you transfer points to airline or hotel partners and redeem them reasonably well, it's not hard to push that value closer to $1,000.

You pay the annual fee once. You unlock several hundred dollars in value almost immediately. For many people, this alone already puts the card near the 10x mark.