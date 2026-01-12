Here's Why You Only Need One Cash Back Card in Your Wallet in 2026
Looking to pare down your wallet and simplify your credit card rotation? If so, there's only one cash rewards card you need in 2026: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
I've written about credit cards for years -- but the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the few I actually own (and use). That's because it's got one of the simplest rewards structures out there, plus an easy-to-earn welcome offer, for no annual fee.
Here's why it stands out -- and why it's the only rewards card you need this year.
Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases
First things first: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns 2% cash rewards on every purchase, with no rotating categories to track and no caps on your earnings. Whether you're eating out, shopping online, or even paying bills, you'll earn the same flat rate across the board.
Other cards that offer higher rates in specific categories, but a 2% rate on all purchases is hard to beat. And since most other cards only earn 1% back on purchases outside their bonus areas, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card will often end up ahead when you tally up all your earnings.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven't come across this combination of top perks in one card before.
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
An easy-to-earn welcome offer and time to pay down debt interest-free
Want to make an easy couple hundred bucks? Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
That's one of the easiest-to-earn card bonuses you'll ever see -- I hit it in a few weeks of everyday spending. And since the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card doesn't have an annual fee, that means I was already up $200 cash rewards lifetime on the card after spending $500 in the first 3 months.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also offers a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.
This can be a huge plus if you're planning a big purchase or looking to move high-interest debt from another card. Just know that balance transfers come with a balance transfer fee of 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.
To summarize: The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers consistent 2% cash rewards, an easy-to-earn bonus, and an intro APR offer that lasts a full year, all without an annual fee. If you're looking for a card that can cover your everyday spending without extra effort, this one checks every box.
Ready to get started? See our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.
