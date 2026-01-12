Here's Why You Only Need One Cash Back Card in Your Wallet in 2026

Looking to pare down your wallet and simplify your credit card rotation? If so, there's only one cash rewards card you need in 2026: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

I've written about credit cards for years -- but the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the few I actually own (and use). That's because it's got one of the simplest rewards structures out there, plus an easy-to-earn welcome offer, for no annual fee.

Here's why it stands out -- and why it's the only rewards card you need this year.

Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases

First things first: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns 2% cash rewards on every purchase, with no rotating categories to track and no caps on your earnings. Whether you're eating out, shopping online, or even paying bills, you'll earn the same flat rate across the board.

Other cards that offer higher rates in specific categories, but a 2% rate on all purchases is hard to beat. And since most other cards only earn 1% back on purchases outside their bonus areas, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card will often end up ahead when you tally up all your earnings.