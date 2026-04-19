Here's Why You Should Never Book a Vacation Using a Flat-Rate Credit Card

My neighbor just booked a trip to Hawaii for him and his family. He spent about $7,000 on flights and hotels, and put it all on a flat-rate cash back card. At a 1.5% cash back rate, that's about $105 in rewards.

It's not a bad deal. But he probably left an additional $200-$300 in rewards on the table just by using the wrong card for this one booking.

I review credit cards for a living, and booking travel is one of the most common missed opportunities I see.

Flat-rate vs. travel cards: what a $7,000 trip actually earns

Flat-rate cash back cards are genuinely great. I have one and it's my daily driver for almost all purchases.

But travel bookings are where travel credit cards will almost always pay dramatically more.

Take the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). It's an entry-level travel card with a $95 annual fee, and it earns 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠.

Here's what that looks like on a $7,000 trip: