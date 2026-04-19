Here's Why You Should Never Book a Vacation Using a Flat-Rate Credit Card
My neighbor just booked a trip to Hawaii for him and his family. He spent about $7,000 on flights and hotels, and put it all on a flat-rate cash back card. At a 1.5% cash back rate, that's about $105 in rewards.
It's not a bad deal. But he probably left an additional $200-$300 in rewards on the table just by using the wrong card for this one booking.
I review credit cards for a living, and booking travel is one of the most common missed opportunities I see.
Flat-rate vs. travel cards: what a $7,000 trip actually earns
Flat-rate cash back cards are genuinely great. I have one and it's my daily driver for almost all purchases.
But travel bookings are where travel credit cards will almost always pay dramatically more.
Take the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). It's an entry-level travel card with a $95 annual fee, and it earns 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠.
Here's what that looks like on a $7,000 trip:
|Card type
|Rewards on $7,000 Trip
|Reward Value
|Flat-rate 1.5% cash back
|$105 cash back
|$105
|Chase Sapphire Preferred (5X, Chase Travel)
|35,000 points
|~$350
That's over triple the rewards value on a single booking. And it's using a baseline value of $0.01 per Chase Ultimate Rewards point per Motley Fool Money calculations. If you transfer those points to an airline or hotel partner, you can stretch value even further.
Travel cards have perks and protections
Travel rewards cards tend to come with built-in perks and protections that regular rewards cards might skip entirely.
For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card includes a $50 annual hotel credit when you book through Chase Travel. Plus, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, baggage delay insurance, and auto rental collision damage waiver.
None of those protections show up in a points comparison table, but they add real value -- especially on a trip like a $7,000 Hawaii vacation where something going sideways really could hurt.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
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= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Unlocking a welcome offer worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value
Another move most people overlook: there's never a better time to open a new travel card than right before a big trip. You could earn a huge sign-up bonus.
For example, here is the current welcome offer with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
If my neighbor opened this card and booked his trip with it as his first purchase, he'd fully cover the spending threshold and earn that 75,000 bonus points right away.
That bonus is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- on top of the $350 he'd earn if booking through the Chase Travel portal. All up, a potential $1,100 in travel rewards my neighbor missed out on.
See today's top credit cards with welcome offers worth up to $750+.
When flat-rate cards make the most sense
The biggest downside to most travel cards is their baseline rewards rate on everyday purchases. A lot of them earn just 1X on things like groceries, gas, and general spending -- this is where a flat-rate card quietly wins.
I carry a 2% flat-rate card for exactly this reason. It has no annual fee, and it earns more than most travel cards on day-to-day purchases.
The bottom line
On a single $7,000 trip, switching from a flat-rate card to a travel card could mean $200-$300 more in rewards value.
And if you time it with a welcome offer, that number could jump to $1,100+ in total rewards value. Add in the extra perks and travel protections -- things like trip cancellation insurance, baggage coverage, hotel credits, and more -- and the gap widens even further.
For most people who travel even once or twice a year, the math is pretty hard to ignore.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.