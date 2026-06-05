Here's Why You'll Probably Never Hit a 'Perfect' 850 Credit Score

My credit score is pretty respectable, and has been for a couple years now -- but it's never reached a perfect 850, not for a second. And I'm fine with that.

You might think that attaining a perfect credit score is a reasonable goal, but the truth is more complicated. Credit scores aren't static. They shift month to month based on your balances, account activity, and a handful of other factors that are genuinely hard to control.

And to be honest, the stress of getting -- and keeping -- a perfect score really isn't worth it. Here's what to know, and a better number to aim for instead.

The factors that actually make up your credit score

The most well-known credit score formula comes from a company called the Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO). It's being updated and tweaked all the time, but the basic tenets remain the same:

Payment history (35% of your score). This one's pretty straightforward. Pay your debts on time, every time, and you'll keep a clean payment history without any black marks. Keep in mind that a single late payment can haunt you for years, so even people with otherwise spotless records might be held back by an old mistake.

This one's pretty straightforward. Pay your debts on time, every time, and you'll keep a clean payment history without any black marks. Keep in mind that a single late payment can haunt you for years, so even people with otherwise spotless records might be held back by an old mistake. Credit utilization (30% of your score). FICO rewards borrowers who keep low balances relative to your overall credit limit. That's called your credit utilization ratio, and it's recommended to keep that number around 20%-30%. People with perfect scores report credit utilization ratios of just 1%-2% -- pretty difficult to maintain if you actually use your lines of credit.

FICO rewards borrowers who keep low balances relative to your overall credit limit. That's called your credit utilization ratio, and it's recommended to keep that number around 20%-30%. People with perfect scores report credit utilization ratios of just 1%-2% -- pretty difficult to maintain if you actually use your lines of credit. Length of credit history (15% of your score). This one's purely about patience. Issuers look at factors like your average account age, as well as the age of your oldest account. Older is better, which is a big reason younger borrowers rarely have perfect credit scores.

This one's purely about patience. Issuers look at factors like your average account age, as well as the age of your oldest account. Older is better, which is a big reason younger borrowers rarely have perfect credit scores. Credit mix (10% of your score). Lenders also like to see that you can manage different types of credit -- cards, installment loans, maybe a mortgage. If you've only ever had credit cards, you'll get a small ding here that's hard to fix without taking on debt you probably don't need.

Lenders also like to see that you can manage different types of credit -- cards, installment loans, maybe a mortgage. If you've only ever had credit cards, you'll get a small ding here that's hard to fix without taking on debt you probably don't need. New credit inquiries (10% of your score). Finally, every hard pull from a new application temporarily dips your score. If you've just landed a new credit card for its sign-up bonus, you're almost certainly trading a few credit score points for real-world value. That's a trade that's almost always worth making, but it's something to think about.

Put all that together, and it can be pretty difficult to juggle. Luckily, you don't need to reach credit perfection to enjoy the benefits of a high score.

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Why a perfect score doesn't really matter

When it comes to credit scores, "perfect" isn't really a meaningful target. That's because whether you're applying for a mortgage, a loan, or a top travel credit card, anything above 800 is considered "exceptional" -- and anything above 740 is considered "very good."

A very good score is typically enough to land you the best card and loan offers. And a score of 800+ definitely puts you over the top. Anything more than that, honestly, is usually overkill.

And remember, even people with excellent credit history see their scores bounce around -- maybe 820 one week and 810 the next. They didn't do anything wrong -- maybe they just spent more on their card than usual, or applied for a new card that temporarily dinged their score.

Landing an 850 requires all the factors of your score to align at exactly the right moment. For most people, that's not realistic -- and that's okay.

Chasing those last few points by freezing spending or avoiding new accounts isn't worth the tradeoff. Focus on the basics: Always pay on time, keep your balances reasonable, and don't open accounts you don't need. Your score will take care of itself from there.

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