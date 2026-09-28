Here's Why You'll Probably Never Hit a 'Perfect' 850 Credit Score

Chasing a perfect 850 credit score is a bit of a fool's errand, and I mean that with love. Only about 1.76% of Americans have one, according to Motley Fool Money research -- that's fewer than 2 in every 100 people.

My own score has camped out in the low 800s for years, and I can't seem to reach the top. But that's OK, because I still get all the benefits of being in the "exceptional" range anyway.

Here's why most of us will never reach a perfect 850 score, and how the very picky scoring system works.

1. The 850 club is basically a senior discount

According to Experian, a full 77.7% of people with an 800+ FICO® Score are Gen X, baby boomers, or older.

Gen Z scrapes together a heartbreaking 3.3%, with millennials at just 18.9%.

If you're in your 20s or 30s, the math is simply against you. Length of credit history is its own scoring factor, and you just can't rush time.

I'm not in the boomer bracket, so my 850 invitation is probably another 20 years away.

2. Most of us don't have the right mix

A perfect credit score comes from lots of well-aged accounts, tiny balances, and a real blend of credit types.

People with perfect credit carry about 5.6 cards on average, versus 3.9 for the rest of us. They also use just 4% of their overall available credit, versus 29% average utilization for all people.

A mortgage can play a big part of a strong credit mix, but people are buying homes later than ever. The median first-time buyer is now 38, up from 28 in 1991, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Revolving credit card debt is a big problem in the U.S., too. A lot of Americans are leaning on credit just to cover the basics, which keeps balances high.

If high balances are dragging you down, a balance transfer card can give you room to pay them off faster.

3. Sometimes a "responsible" move dings your score

Call me paranoid, but sometimes it feels like the system is a little rigged. I know plenty of people who have made what we would call a "responsible" financial decision, yet it seemed to have damaged their credit score shortly afterwards.

For example, closing old credit cards that you don't use anymore. Your credit score might take a hit because both your available credit limit and age of credit decrease.

Or even paying off your mortgage or car loan -- sometimes your score reacts in a negative way.

I've felt this one firsthand. Every time I've sold a property and shed the mortgage, my credit score went down. Meanwhile, my buddy who just got a massive car loan noticed his score went up!?

It's frustrating. But it's reality. Credit scoring models usually reward staying active in the system, not avoiding debt completely.

Forget perfect, aim for useful

You don't need an 850 to get the good stuff. Once you're in the "very good" or "exceptional" range (roughly 740 and up), lenders treat you almost exactly like the perfect crowd.

That means you likely get offered the same low rates, same top rewards cards, same easy approvals.

At the mortgage table, someone with a 780 and someone with an 850 walk out with the exact same rate. The average U.S. score is about 714, according to Motley Fool Money research. So most of us are still climbing toward that tier anyway.

That's why I've made peace with my low-800s score. It does everything a perfect one would, minus the bragging rights at dinner parties I don't attend. Instead of grinding for 70 meaningless points, put the score you've got to work and compare the best credit cards of 2026.