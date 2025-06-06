High-Limit Credit Cards Are Back in 2025 -- and They Come With Wild Perks

Ever looked at your credit card limit and thought, "That's it?"

Some folks still have the same tiny $2,000 credit lines they were given back in college when they opened their first account. Others are walking around with $30,000 limits and luxury perks, and upgrading to first class with travel rewards.

Here's everything you need to know about unlocking a high-limit credit card, plus a couple recommendations for cards worth applying for in 2025.

What counts as a "high-limit" card?

There's no official definition, but here's a helpful benchmark: According to Experian, the average American has around $30,000 in total credit across all their cards. So if a single card offers that kind of limit, that's considered "high."

Some cards begin with smaller limits but are built to grow with you over time. You might start with a $5,000 approved limit, but with responsible use you could increase this to $40,000, $50,000, or more. Especially if you've got a strong credit history and steady income.

Take this popular travel card, for example. While it's a great starter card offering lower limits for light users, many big spenders carry it too. Credit limits for this card have been known to grow well into the five figures. Personally, I have a $23,000 limit on mine, and I haven't even tried asking for an increase.

Why people love these cards

The real appeal of high-limit cards goes way beyond spending power. They can offer premium perks that let you upgrade your lifestyle, especially for travelers.

Here are some of the best perks and protections that come with luxury, high-limit cards:

Airport lounge access with free drinks, food, and comfy seating

with free drinks, food, and comfy seating Annual travel credits (often $200 to $400+)

(often $200 to $400+) Elite hotel status with upgrades, breakfast, and late checkout

with upgrades, breakfast, and late checkout Reimbursement for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry

Strong purchase protections and extended warranties

and extended warranties 2X to 5X rewards points on travel spending

When used correctly, these perks can easily offset the annual fee, and sometimes save you hundreds (if not thousands) per year.

Check out this card as an example of one standout that packs in nearly all of the above. It's also unique because it comes with no preset spending limit -- meaning your purchasing power adjusts over time based on your spending habits, payment history, and more.

How to qualify for a high-limit card

Getting approved isn't as hard as you might think. Just keep in mind that you might only be granted a small credit limit to start with. You can request increases over time as your situation changes.

Here's what most issuers look for when considering applications:

Excellent credit score (FICO® Score of 740 and higher or a VantageScore above 781)

(FICO® Score of 740 and higher or a VantageScore above 781) Steady income (even better if it's documented via W2 or tax returns)

(even better if it's documented via W2 or tax returns) Low credit utilization (under 30% is best practice, but under 10% is better)

(under 30% is best practice, but under 10% is better) A track record of on-time payments and responsible usage

If your credit isn't in top shape currently, you can still start building toward a high-limit card. Explore all the top high-limit credit cards here and find your perfect match.

Use it wisely, reap the rewards

A higher credit limit can also improve your credit score by lowering your overall utilization. But it only works if you manage your credit responsibly.

That means paying your bill on time, keeping balances in check, and not treating high limits like free money.

Even if you're not ready for a premium card just yet, don't sweat it. There are plenty of great starter cards that help you build credit over time while still earning rewards along the way. The more consistent you are, the faster you'll unlock those top-tier options.

Check out our favorite credit cards of 2025 -- from beginner picks to premium powerhouses.