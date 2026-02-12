Hot Take: The Wells Fargo 'Trifecta' Is the Most Underrated Rewards Setup in 2026
Offer Status
The information related to Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card has been collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer or provider of this product or service.
For most of my adult life, I've been a Chase fan. The travel cards, points system, and flexibility were hard to beat.
But I'll be honest -- the credit card landscape is shifting. I'm seeing rewards programs getting more complex, perks packages are ballooning, and annual fees are creeping toward a thousand bucks.
I don't want to travel like a celebrity or pull out a guidebook every time I want to double-check credit card perks. I just want a few simple cards, with no or low fees, that I can swipe mindlessly on my regular spending and earn top rewards.
And that's exactly where the Wells Fargo trifecta comes in. It's a three-card, no-annual-fee combo that lets you earn strong rewards across travel, entertainment, wellness, dining, and everyday spending.
Here's how it works.
1. Start with the workhorse: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the foundation of the trifecta. If you only carry one single card, this will likely give you the most bang for your buck.
Rewards set-up: Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
Use it for: Purchases that don't fall into a bonus category on your other cards. Things like groceries, utility bills, random Amazon buys, etc. This is your default go-to card for uncategorized spending.
Since many rewards cards have a baseline of 1% to 1.5% on regular spending, this card already trumps that with a flat-fate. It's one of the reasons it won Motley Fool Money's Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026!
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2. Cover travel and dining: Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
Next up in the trio is your category specialist for travel, dining, and everyday adventures: the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).
Rewards set-up: Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
Use it for: Purchases in those higher categories! Booking flights or hotels, eating out at restaurants, taking Ubers around and as the default payment method on streaming subscriptions.
There's a $0 annual fee, and the welcome offer is typically easy to qualify for. When paired with Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for your uncategorized spending, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card gives you a strong, modern setup without overthinking it.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
3. Add personality perks: Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card
If you want to stop with the two cards above, I don't blame you. For most households it more than enough covers the majority of spending and earns killer rewards.
But the third and final piece of the Wells Fargo trifecta is what makes it so unique. The Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card is a category card made for self-care, entertainment, and sustainable choices.
Rewards set-up: Earn unlimited 4% cash rewards on self-care; select sports, recreation, and entertainment; and impactful purchases including public transportation and EV charging. Earn 1% cash rewards on other purchases.
Use it for: Spa days, concerts, fitness memberships, thrift store treasure hunts, and eco-conscious choices. It's perfect if you like rewards with a bit of personality and purpose.
This card won't fit every wallet -- but if you're someone who enjoys lifestyle purchases, it's a surprisingly good addition. See all the top Wells Fargo Credit Cards available here
Why this trifecta works
This combo hits a sweet spot: high rewards with no annual fees.
Every card in the Wells Fargo trifecta is easy to use, and lives in the same app. No hunting for rewards balances across different banks.
That said, don't rush to apply for all three cards at once. If you're new to Wells Fargo, start with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- it's the strongest all-around card and gives you the most bang for your buck upfront as a standalone card.
Then, once that's settled in your wallet, you can look at adding others for higher earning categories. I'd personally space out applications at least six months apart to give your credit profile time to breathe.
And again, you can manage everything in one app. One login, one bank, one rewards ecosystem. Simple.
Explore all of our top rewards card recommendations for 2026 and start earning smarter today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Target, Uber Technologies, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.