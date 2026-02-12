Hot Take: The Wells Fargo 'Trifecta' Is the Most Underrated Rewards Setup in 2026

The information related to Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card has been collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer or provider of this product or service.

For most of my adult life, I've been a Chase fan. The travel cards, points system, and flexibility were hard to beat.

But I'll be honest -- the credit card landscape is shifting. I'm seeing rewards programs getting more complex, perks packages are ballooning, and annual fees are creeping toward a thousand bucks.

I don't want to travel like a celebrity or pull out a guidebook every time I want to double-check credit card perks. I just want a few simple cards, with no or low fees, that I can swipe mindlessly on my regular spending and earn top rewards.

And that's exactly where the Wells Fargo trifecta comes in. It's a three-card, no-annual-fee combo that lets you earn strong rewards across travel, entertainment, wellness, dining, and everyday spending.

Here's how it works.

1. Start with the workhorse: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the foundation of the trifecta. If you only carry one single card, this will likely give you the most bang for your buck.

Rewards set-up: Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

Use it for: Purchases that don't fall into a bonus category on your other cards. Things like groceries, utility bills, random Amazon buys, etc. This is your default go-to card for uncategorized spending.

Since many rewards cards have a baseline of 1% to 1.5% on regular spending, this card already trumps that with a flat-fate. It's one of the reasons it won Motley Fool Money's Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026!