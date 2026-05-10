Hotel Cards vs. Travel Cards: Which Is Actually Worth More for Most Travelers?

I cover credit cards for a living, and the hotel card vs. travel card debate comes up constantly. It makes sense -- both promise travel value, but they work very differently. One ties your rewards to a single brand. The other puts you in control of where your points go.

For most travelers, that distinction matters a lot more than people realize. Here's how to think about it.

The case for hotel cards

Co-branded hotel cards make genuine sense for a specific kind of traveler. If you stay at the same chain consistently -- whether that's Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, or IHG -- a branded hotel card can stack up serious rewards.

We're talking some of the highest earn rates on bookings at that brand, automatic elite status tiers, complimentary room upgrades, free night certificates, and perks like complimentary breakfast that can easily be worth $50-$100 per stay.

The math works when brand loyalty is already baked into your travel habits. If you're booking a particular chain three or four times a year anyway, the card's perks reward behavior you'd have regardless.

Why travel points usually stretch further

All-purpose travel cards don't care which hotel brand you prefer. In fact, they reward any type of travel highly, including flights, cars, and sometimes restaurants.

You earn points across everyday spending categories, and redeem them wherever the math works best on any given trip.

Some of the best flexible points programs transfer to multiple airline and hotel partners, which is where the real value lives. Chase Ultimate Rewards, for example, transfers to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 point ratio. Hyatt points are widely considered among the most valuable in the hotel loyalty world, often worth $0.02 or more per point at premium properties. That means 60,000 Chase points transferred to Hyatt can realistically cover multiple free nights at properties that might otherwise run $300-$400 per night.

And if Hyatt doesn't work for a particular trip, those same points can go toward flights or a completely different hotel program -- whatever gets you the most value.

See the top travel cards for maximizing point transfers in 2026.

The flexibility is the core advantage. Brand loyalty is great when it aligns with where you're going. Flexible points align with everywhere you go.

Our best hotel card pick for 2026

The card that won Motley Fool Money's Best Hotel Credit Card award for 2026 is actually a flexible travel card. That tells you everything.

It's the Citi Strata Premier® Card, from our partner, and here's why it won.

The Citi Strata Premier earns 10X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com, and 3X points on air travel and other hotel purchases, at restaurants, supermarkets, gas and EV charging stations.

There's also a $100 annual hotel benefit: once per calendar year, you get $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more when booked through CitiTravel.com, applied instantly at booking. That benefit alone can cover the card's annual fee.

The current welcome offer: Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.

And because these are ThankYou Points -- not points locked to a single hotel chain -- you have real flexibility in how you redeem them. No foreign transaction fees either, which matters once you're actually traveling.