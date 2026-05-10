Hotel Cards vs. Travel Cards: Which Is Actually Worth More for Most Travelers?
I cover credit cards for a living, and the hotel card vs. travel card debate comes up constantly. It makes sense -- both promise travel value, but they work very differently. One ties your rewards to a single brand. The other puts you in control of where your points go.
For most travelers, that distinction matters a lot more than people realize. Here's how to think about it.
The case for hotel cards
Co-branded hotel cards make genuine sense for a specific kind of traveler. If you stay at the same chain consistently -- whether that's Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, or IHG -- a branded hotel card can stack up serious rewards.
We're talking some of the highest earn rates on bookings at that brand, automatic elite status tiers, complimentary room upgrades, free night certificates, and perks like complimentary breakfast that can easily be worth $50-$100 per stay.
The math works when brand loyalty is already baked into your travel habits. If you're booking a particular chain three or four times a year anyway, the card's perks reward behavior you'd have regardless.
Why travel points usually stretch further
All-purpose travel cards don't care which hotel brand you prefer. In fact, they reward any type of travel highly, including flights, cars, and sometimes restaurants.
You earn points across everyday spending categories, and redeem them wherever the math works best on any given trip.
Some of the best flexible points programs transfer to multiple airline and hotel partners, which is where the real value lives. Chase Ultimate Rewards, for example, transfers to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 point ratio. Hyatt points are widely considered among the most valuable in the hotel loyalty world, often worth $0.02 or more per point at premium properties. That means 60,000 Chase points transferred to Hyatt can realistically cover multiple free nights at properties that might otherwise run $300-$400 per night.
And if Hyatt doesn't work for a particular trip, those same points can go toward flights or a completely different hotel program -- whatever gets you the most value.
See the top travel cards for maximizing point transfers in 2026.
The flexibility is the core advantage. Brand loyalty is great when it aligns with where you're going. Flexible points align with everywhere you go.
Our best hotel card pick for 2026
The card that won Motley Fool Money's Best Hotel Credit Card award for 2026 is actually a flexible travel card. That tells you everything.
It's the Citi Strata Premier® Card, from our partner, and here's why it won.
The Citi Strata Premier earns 10X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com, and 3X points on air travel and other hotel purchases, at restaurants, supermarkets, gas and EV charging stations.
There's also a $100 annual hotel benefit: once per calendar year, you get $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more when booked through CitiTravel.com, applied instantly at booking. That benefit alone can cover the card's annual fee.
The current welcome offer: Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
And because these are ThankYou Points -- not points locked to a single hotel chain -- you have real flexibility in how you redeem them. No foreign transaction fees either, which matters once you're actually traveling.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards 10x on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked through CitiTravel.com. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Restaurants. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Supermarkets. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Gas and EV Charging Stations. Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on All Other Purchases $100 Annual Hotel Benefit: Once per calendar year, enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through CitiTravel.com. Benefit applied instantly at time of booking. Travel insurance protection: Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption (Common Carrier), Trip Delay, Lost or Damaged Luggage, MasterRental Coverage (Car Rental).
1x - 10x points
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
60,000 ThankYou® Points
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Citi Strata Premier offers a unique combination of bonus categories we don't see on many travel cards. It earns 3X points on travel and everyday-type categories, including supermarkets and gas/EV charging. You can also earn a welcome bonus worth $600. That combination of rewards is an excellent value for a relatively low annual fee. Plus, if you run into any problems on a trip, its complimentary travel protections (including coverage for trip delays, trip cancellations and interruptions, and lost/damaged luggage) could save the day.
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Annual hotel savings offer
- Travel and dining rewards
- Grocery and gas rewards
- Flexible travel rewards points
- Travel insurance protections
- Annual fee
- Redemption options
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- Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
- Earn 10 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on CitiTravel.com.
- Earn 3 Points per $1 on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases, at Restaurants, Supermarkets, Gas and EV Charging Stations.
- Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
- $100 Annual Hotel Benefit: Once per calendar year, enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through CitiTravel.com. Benefit applied instantly at time of booking.
- No expiration and no limit to the amount of points you can earn with this card
- No Foreign Transaction Fees on purchases
Our Foolish take
If you stay at the same hotel chain on every trip, a co-branded card built around that brand can absolutely deliver. The loyalty perks and elevated earn rates are real.
But for most travelers, flexible points are simply worth more. The ability to redirect your rewards toward flights, multiple hotel programs, or whatever gets you the best value on any given trip outperforms brand lock-in the majority of the time.
The fact that our own Best Hotel Card award went to a flexible travel card this year says it all.
See all our picks for the best travel rewards credit cards of 2026.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels, InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, and Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.