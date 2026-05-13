How a Balance Transfer Could Save You $1,000 or More in 2026

The average American household carries around $6,500 in credit card debt. And with APRs sitting around 21% on average, that balance is bleeding hundreds -- sometimes thousands -- of dollars a year in interest alone.

But much of that pain can disappear with a well-timed balance transfer. Using the right 0% intro APR offer, folks in payoff mode can save well over $1,000 in interest and shave months off the time it takes to get back to zero.

Here's exactly how the math works.

How the $1,000 savings breaks down

Let's say you're carrying a $6,000 balance on a card charging 22% APR, and you're making $300 monthly payments.

Continuing at that pace, you'd spend roughly 26 months paying it off -- and hand over about $1,540 in interest along the way.

Now let's say you move that same balance to a card with a 0% intro APR for 21 months. If you made the same $300 monthly payments, every dollar goes to the principal instead of interest.

Here's what that looks like side by side: