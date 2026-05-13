How a Balance Transfer Could Save You $1,000 or More in 2026
The average American household carries around $6,500 in credit card debt. And with APRs sitting around 21% on average, that balance is bleeding hundreds -- sometimes thousands -- of dollars a year in interest alone.
But much of that pain can disappear with a well-timed balance transfer. Using the right 0% intro APR offer, folks in payoff mode can save well over $1,000 in interest and shave months off the time it takes to get back to zero.
Here's exactly how the math works.
How the $1,000 savings breaks down
Let's say you're carrying a $6,000 balance on a card charging 22% APR, and you're making $300 monthly payments.
Continuing at that pace, you'd spend roughly 26 months paying it off -- and hand over about $1,540 in interest along the way.
Now let's say you move that same balance to a card with a 0% intro APR for 21 months. If you made the same $300 monthly payments, every dollar goes to the principal instead of interest.
Here's what that looks like side by side:
|Payoff Scenario
|Interest Paid
|Months to Clear Balance
|Regular 22% APR card
|$1,540
|26 months
|Balance Transfer card
|$0
|21 months
|Net result
|Save $1,540
|5 months faster
Even after factoring in a typical 3% balance transfer fee ($180 on $6,000), you're still saving roughly $1,360 -- and getting out of debt nearly half a year sooner.
Compare today's top balance transfer cards and start saving on interest.
Why balance transfer cards work so well
A few reasons 0% intro APR cards are great debt payoff tools:
- They pause interest entirely. For the length of the intro period, every dollar you pay lands on the principal instead of getting eaten by a 21%+ APR.
- No rewards means no distractions. Most balance transfer cards skip the rewards program on purpose. The card has one job (getting you out of debt) and that focus is a feature, not a flaw.
- They reward having a plan. Going in with a clear payoff schedule is what separates the people who save $1,000+ from the ones who land right back where they started.
That last point is the one most people skip. The card does the heavy lifting on interest, but you still have to commit to the runway.
The card that won our 2026 balance transfer award
My team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of card offers each year, and when we picked our 2026 awards, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, earned our Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026.
The offer: Get 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases and 21 months on Balance Transfers. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
Why we like it: The intro APR window is one of the longest available, giving you nearly two years of breathing room to attack the principal without interest getting in the way. Also, the terms are clean and simple, with a low balance transfer fee offer for folks ready to move quickly.
Who it's best for: Anyone carrying a credit card balance who wants the longest possible runway to pay it down interest-free. If your goal is to clear debt rather than chase points, this is the card.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
The bottom line
A $1,000+ savings opportunity doesn't show up in personal finance very often, but balance transfers are one of the rare cases where the math is right there in black and white.
If you've been carrying a balance and watching interest pile up, this is the highest-leverage move you can make in 2026.
Compare today's top balance transfer cards and start saving on interest.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.