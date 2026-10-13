How Business Owners Can Earn a $500 Bonus and 2.625% on Everything With One Bank of America Card

The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card can pay your business a solid cash bonus up front and up to 2.625% back on every purchase, with no annual fee.

Qualifying for the cash bonus is pretty easy. You'll earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

The boosted 2.625% cash back rate, however, is a bigger hurdle and requires having a hefty business checking account balance with Bank of America.

I ran a couple of LLCs for years and put everything on a business card. Mine paid a flat 1.5% back at the time, but I never earned anything extra for keeping my checking, savings, and card all under one roof. This card rewards you for exactly that.

The $500 welcome offer is the easy win

The welcome offer is where almost anyone can win fast. You can earn $500 cash back after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 90 days.

For plenty of businesses, that's an easy reach. Normal monthly spending can get you there and the $500 is yours.

I've cleared a spending minimum like this with a single purchase. I once had to buy a new air conditioner for a rental property, which cost about $5,000. So I opened a new business credit card to buy it and earned the welcome offer immediately. One buy, done.

If you've already got spending like that lined up, the $500 bonus is automatic. And with no annual fee, you keep all the rewards.