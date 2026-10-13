How Business Owners Can Earn a $500 Bonus and 2.625% on Everything With One Bank of America Card
The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card can pay your business a solid cash bonus up front and up to 2.625% back on every purchase, with no annual fee.
Qualifying for the cash bonus is pretty easy. You'll earn a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
The boosted 2.625% cash back rate, however, is a bigger hurdle and requires having a hefty business checking account balance with Bank of America.
I ran a couple of LLCs for years and put everything on a business card. Mine paid a flat 1.5% back at the time, but I never earned anything extra for keeping my checking, savings, and card all under one roof. This card rewards you for exactly that.
The $500 welcome offer is the easy win
The welcome offer is where almost anyone can win fast. You can earn $500 cash back after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 90 days.
For plenty of businesses, that's an easy reach. Normal monthly spending can get you there and the $500 is yours.
I've cleared a spending minimum like this with a single purchase. I once had to buy a new air conditioner for a rental property, which cost about $5,000. So I opened a new business credit card to buy it and earned the welcome offer immediately. One buy, done.
If you've already got spending like that lined up, the $500 bonus is automatic. And with no annual fee, you keep all the rewards.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
How to earn the 2.625% cash back rate
The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card earns a baseline 1.5% cash back on all purchases.
But you can boost it by banking with Bank of America. You just need to join the Preferred Rewards for Business program (it's free), which is part of the reason Bank of America earned our Editors' Choice award for Best Customer Loyalty Program of 2026.
The higher your business account balance, the bigger your boost.
Here are the different rewards tiers, and effective cash back rates after the boost:
|Preferred Rewards for Business Tier
|Qualifying Balance
|Rewards Boost
|Effective Cash Back
|None (base rate)
|—
|—
|1.50%
|Gold
|$20,000
|25%
|1.875%
|Platinum
|$50,000
|50%
|2.25%
|Platinum Honors
|$100,000
|75%
|2.625%
Your balance is calculated using a three-month average across your Bank of America business deposit and Merrill business investment accounts. Once you're enrolled, the boost happens automatically.
Earning Platinum Honors rewards tier with Bank of America
It takes a $100,000 qualifying balance to unlock that 2.625% boosted rate, which rules out a lot of small businesses.
That's the honest catch. Parking six figures in a low-interest checking account isn't the smartest money move, even if it earns you a better cash back rate.
Back when I ran my businesses, I kept $30,000 to $40,000 in cash reserves. But I was strategic and kept my money in a high-yield savings account. That earned me way more in interest than a boosted credit card rewards rate would have.
Still, for anyone sitting on a large cash balance with Bank of America, bundling in a Bank of America business credit card can boost your rewards. Even the Gold tier gets you a nice 25% increase -- a lift I never was offered.
My take: who should get this card
Honestly, I'd recommend this card even if you don't qualify for the Preferred Rewards program.
A flat 1.5% cash back, no annual fee, and that $500 welcome bonus (after spending $5,000 in the first 90 days) is a clean, low-maintenance deal on its own.
But if you already bank with Bank of America and keep real cash there, it's close to a no-brainer.
If you're shopping around, line it up against the best business credit cards first. But with no annual fee, there's little downside to grabbing the bonus and seeing how the rewards feel.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.