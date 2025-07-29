How Families Can Earn $750 Back in Year One With the Amex Blue Cash Preferred

Spend a lot on groceries, gas, or streaming? If so, I've got a card for you: the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)

With some of the highest bonus cash back rates available, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is a great way to get money back on both essentials and entertainment -- all for a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)

Here's what you need to know about the Amex Blue Cash Preferred before applying.

Why choose the Amex Blue Cash Preferred?

The headline feature on this card is its lucrative cash back rates. You'll get:

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases

Terms apply

New cardholders can also earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months (terms apply).