How Families Can Earn $750 Back in Year One With the Amex Blue Cash Preferred
Spend a lot on groceries, gas, or streaming? If so, I've got a card for you: the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)
With some of the highest bonus cash back rates available, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is a great way to get money back on both essentials and entertainment -- all for a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
Here's what you need to know about the Amex Blue Cash Preferred before applying.
Why choose the Amex Blue Cash Preferred?
The headline feature on this card is its lucrative cash back rates. You'll get:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
New cardholders can also earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months (terms apply).
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
20.24%-29.24% Variable
Rewards 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments with a fixed fee. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%.
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
- Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Families who max out the $6,000 grocery cap can easily earn about $750 back in their first year. That's $360 from groceries, another $140 or so from typical gas, streaming, and other purchases, plus the $250 welcome bonus.
And even after the annual fee kicks in for year two, most cardholders can still come out hundreds ahead every year.
Ready to get started? Apply for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and start earning your $250 welcome bonus today.
Who should consider the Amex Blue Cash Preferred?
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred is ideal for anyone who consistently spends a lot in its bonus categories. All rewards come as statement credits, so you won't have to worry about points, transfers, or redemption minimums.
In all, it's a strong fit for:
- Individuals or families with high grocery and gas bills
- Drivers and daily commuters
- Anyone who subscribes to multiple streaming platforms
- Anyone who wants straightforward cash back
Apply today to start earning
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express delivers serious rewards on everyday expenses, making it a great option for anyone who spends a lot on groceries or gas.
If your spending doesn't align with its bonus categories, or if you want perks like travel credits or lounge access, a different card may suit you better. But for simple, high-earning cash back, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is one of the best options available.
Think it's a good fit? Apply for the Amex Blue Cash Preferred today and start earning more back on your groceries.
