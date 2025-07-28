How I Flew to Europe Free With Chase Sapphire Preferred
If you've ever wondered how your friends are flying first class without footing the bill, points are probably the answer.
Last year, I flew to Italy for a once-in-a-lifetime trip -- completely on points. The trick isn't spending a ton of money. It's using the right card, and knowing how to redeem those points for max value.
If you're tired of watching other people's vacation stories from a middle seat in coach (or worse, your couch), here's how to turn your everyday spending into actual travel perks.
Think of points like a second currency
When you swipe a travel rewards card, you're not just buying coffee or groceries -- you're earning a currency. Most cards offer at least 1 point per dollar, and many pay 2x to 5x in categories like travel, dining, gas, or groceries.
The more you spend, the more points you rack up.
The magic is in how you redeem them
Here's what credit card points are typically worth, depending on how you use them:
|Redemption Option
|Average Value
|Cash back / Statement credit
|~$0.01 per point
|Travel through portal
|~$0.01 - $0.015 per point
|Transfer to airlines or hotels
|Often $0.02+ per point
That means 60,000 points could be worth $600 if you cash them out, or closer to $1,200 in flights if you transfer them to an airline or hotel program. It takes a little strategy, but it's worth it.
Want points fast? Get a card with a killer welcome bonus
One of the fastest ways to build a points stash is through a welcome bonus. Many travel cards offer tens of thousands of points if you meet a minimum spend in the first three to six months.
My favorite travel card for free flights is the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). Right now, it's offering a killer welcome bonus: 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. We estimate that's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- enough for a round-trip flight to Europe.
Ready to start earning? Apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card today and watch those points add up on your everyday spending.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Pro tip: Don't just chase big numbers. Some cards offer 100,000 points but have limited flexibility or are tied to just one airline. That's why I love the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: it's flexible, valuable, and works with tons of travel partners.
Turn your next purchase into your next plane ticket
If you're already spending money each month, you might as well earn something back. Start by choosing the right travel card -- one with strong rewards, flexible points, and useful transfer partners. Then, use it for your regular spending (and always pay it off in full). You'll be shocked how quickly those points add up.
Need help picking one? These are our top picks for the best travel credit cards right now.
Because you don't need to be rich to travel well -- just strategic.
