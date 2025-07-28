How I Flew to Europe Free With Chase Sapphire Preferred

If you've ever wondered how your friends are flying first class without footing the bill, points are probably the answer.

Last year, I flew to Italy for a once-in-a-lifetime trip -- completely on points. The trick isn't spending a ton of money. It's using the right card, and knowing how to redeem those points for max value.

If you're tired of watching other people's vacation stories from a middle seat in coach (or worse, your couch), here's how to turn your everyday spending into actual travel perks.

Think of points like a second currency

When you swipe a travel rewards card, you're not just buying coffee or groceries -- you're earning a currency. Most cards offer at least 1 point per dollar, and many pay 2x to 5x in categories like travel, dining, gas, or groceries.

The more you spend, the more points you rack up.

The magic is in how you redeem them

Here's what credit card points are typically worth, depending on how you use them: