How I Got Over $600 in Cash Back in a Year With One Chase Card

I don't love chasing credit card points or jumping through hoops to earn rewards. I just want a card that gives me simple rewards for the things I already buy.

That's why the first real credit card I ever signed up for was the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) -- and in my first year, I earned $614 in cash back without changing a thing about how I spend.

Here's how you can use this no-annual-fee card to do the same.

How my rewards added up

Here's a full rundown of the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s earning rates:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

on travel purchased through Chase Travel 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

I started out spending about $400 a month on restaurants and takeout, which earn 3% back. That got me a breezy $144 in rewards for the year.

On top of that, I spent about $1,500 a month in the 1.5% category, including groceries, gas, subscriptions, and a few bills. That added another $270 for the first year.

That's $414 in rewards just from my everyday spending, with no need to activate categories or track special promotions. The rewards automatically showed up in my account, ready to redeem as a statement credit, direct deposit, or even gift cards.

And then there's the welcome bonus. I earned another easy $200 for spending just $500 in the first 3 months, bringing my total to $614 for my first year -- all for buying things I would have bought anyway, using a card with no annual fee.