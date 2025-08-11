How I Got Over $600 in Cash Back in a Year With One Chase Card
I don't love chasing credit card points or jumping through hoops to earn rewards. I just want a card that gives me simple rewards for the things I already buy.
That's why the first real credit card I ever signed up for was the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) -- and in my first year, I earned $614 in cash back without changing a thing about how I spend.
Here's how you can use this no-annual-fee card to do the same.
How my rewards added up
Here's a full rundown of the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s earning rates:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
I started out spending about $400 a month on restaurants and takeout, which earn 3% back. That got me a breezy $144 in rewards for the year.
On top of that, I spent about $1,500 a month in the 1.5% category, including groceries, gas, subscriptions, and a few bills. That added another $270 for the first year.
That's $414 in rewards just from my everyday spending, with no need to activate categories or track special promotions. The rewards automatically showed up in my account, ready to redeem as a statement credit, direct deposit, or even gift cards.
And then there's the welcome bonus. I earned another easy $200 for spending just $500 in the first 3 months, bringing my total to $614 for my first year -- all for buying things I would have bought anyway, using a card with no annual fee.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
How you can earn even more
Are you a frequent flyer? If so, you can probably earn even more than I did with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
I'm not a big traveler, so I've never gotten a ton out of the 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel. But let's say you spend $5,000 through Chase Travel in a year. That'd net you another $250 in cash back from that category -- more than I earned from dining all year, just from a big trip or two.
The 3% back on drugstore purchases is another underrated perk. If you regularly pick up prescriptions or over-the-counter meds at a CVS or Walgreens, those everyday errands can quietly add up to more rewards.
Apply today and get to earning
In my first year with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, I earned $614 in cash back, all without spending a dime more than I normally would.
If you're looking for a simple way to earn rewards on everyday purchases, this card is hard to beat -- and you can do it all without paying an annual fee.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.