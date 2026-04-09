How Long Can You Actually Pause Interest With a Balance Transfer Card?

Trying to hit the "delete" button on credit card debt? A balance transfer card can give you the break you need: Months and months of 0% intro APR.

But what you might not know is just how long the best cards can help you save. Beyond that, you might be wondering: What other factors should I consider before I apply?

Here's what to know about top balance transfer cards and how to pick the one for you.

Pay 0% interest for almost two whole years

Right now, a handful of cards are offering 0% intro APR for up to 21 months on balance transfers. That's almost two full years where:

No interest is added to your balance

Every payment goes directly toward your debt

You can make real progress on debt instead of treading water

That doesn't mean you're getting off totally scot-free. You'll have to pay a balance transfer fee, usually 3%-5% of the amount transferred. And if you've got debt left over after the intro APR ends, you'll have to pay interest on it.

Still, a balance transfer card is one of the better debt-erasing hacks out there. If you need serious breathing room from high-interest debt, I definitely recommend you get one.

Should you get a balance transfer card?

A balance transfer card isn't right for every situation. In some cases, you might not need one. In other cases, it'll only be a temporary Band-Aid. Here's how to know if it makes sense:

You're paying a high APR. Per the Federal Reserve, the average credit card APR in 2025 was over 20%. With a balance transfer card, you can turn that number into 0% for a limited time.

Per the Federal Reserve, the average credit card APR in 2025 was over 20%. With a balance transfer card, you can turn that number into for a limited time. You've done the math. 0% intro APR cards typically charge a "balance transfer fee," amounting to 3%-5% of the amount you're moving. In most cases, that's way lower than the interest you'd be paying. But it's definitely something to factor in.

0% intro APR cards typically charge a "balance transfer fee," amounting to 3%-5% of the amount you're moving. In most cases, that's way lower than the interest you'd be paying. But it's definitely something to factor in. You have a plan to pay off debt. Remember that with a balance transfer card, your 0% interest rate is always temporary. If you don't make progress on your debt in that time, you'll basically be right back where you started.

If that all sounds right to you, a balance transfer could be just what you need. Check out all our favorite balance transfer cards available now and find the one for you.

Other factors to keep in mind

As you might imagine, the length of your intro APR is a big factor in which balance transfer card to get. There are a few other considerations, though, including:

Annual fee: Most top BT cards have no annual fee, but make sure you double-check.

Most top BT cards have no annual fee, but make sure you double-check. Balance transfer fee: If you can land a card with a BT fee on the lower end -- say, 3% -- go for it. And remember to factor that in when you're calculating savings.

If you can land a card with a BT fee on the lower end -- say, 3% -- go for it. And remember to factor that in when you're calculating savings. Variable APR: After your intro period ends, you'll get hit with a standard, "variable" APR. In an ideal world, you'll pay off your balance in full before that happens -- but if not, it's another big consideration.

After your intro period ends, you'll get hit with a standard, "variable" APR. In an ideal world, you'll pay off your balance in full before that happens -- but if not, it's another big consideration. Additional rewards and perks: Typically, the longest intro APRs come on cards that are laser-focused on debt. But there are a few cards with slightly shorter intro periods that also offer decent earning rates and other perks.

If you're ready to compare your options, don't wait. See our list of all the best balance transfer cards and start saving today.