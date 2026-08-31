How Long Does It Take to Pay Off $10,000 in Credit Card Debt? We Did the Math for 5 People
If you only make the minimum payment on $10,000 in credit card debt, you could be paying it off for 32 years. Along the way, you'd hand over more than $16,000 in interest -- more than the debt itself.
That's the trap of minimum payments: they shrink as your balance drops. The average credit card interest rate is 21% APR right now, according to Motley Fool Money research. On $10,000, that means the minimum starts around $275 and about $175 of that is immediately sucked away to interest.
But that's the worst-case scenario, and it's very avoidable. I've spent years covering credit cards and watching people dig out of balances just like this. The timeline is more in your control than you'd think.
How long it takes to pay off $10,000 at today's APR
It comes down to two things: how much you pay each month, and the interest rate on your credit card.
At 21% APR, a $10,000 balance takes anywhere from about two to four years to clear, as long as you can make payments of $300 per month or more.
Here's the math for five different approaches, making steady monthly payments towards $10,000 of debt at 21% APR.
|Monthly Payment
|Time to Pay Off
|Total Interest Paid
|$300
|About 4 years, 3 months
|~$5,140
|$350
|About 3 years, 4 months
|~$3,980
|$400
|About 2 years, 10 months
|~$3,270
|$450
|About 2 years, 5 months
|~$2,780
|$500
|About 2 years, 1 month
|~$2,416
Every extra $50 a month shortens the timeline and cuts the interest at the same time. Going from $300 to $450 a month clears the debt almost two years sooner and saves about $2,360 in interest.
If $450 feels like a stretch, smaller moves still count. Even going from $300 to $350 saves you 11 months and more than $1,150 in interest.
How pausing interest gets you there even faster
The fastest way to speed up credit card payoff is to "pause" the interest. A balance transfer card is a tool that moves your debt to a new card that charges 0% intro APR for a set stretch of time.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is a great option here, and it earned our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026. It gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
This amount of time with zero interest can drastically speed up the payoff timeline, and save a boatload on interest.
Take for example the $350 monthly payment scenario. Moving that $10,000 balance to a 0% intro APR card would help wipe out $7,350 during the first 21 months, without paying a cent of interest. You'd clear the whole balance in about 31 months and pay roughly $800 in interest and fees combined.
That's about nine months faster and more than $3,000 saved -- from the same $350 a month payment.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
When a lower transfer fee makes a difference
On a balance this size, the transfer fee itself is worth shopping around for. Another great balance transfer card is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
On a $10,000 transfer, that 3% fee is $300 -- that's about $200 less than the 5% most other cards would charge. That lower fee is a big reason it won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026.
The tradeoff is a shorter intro APR offer on new purchases. If your whole goal is moving a big balance and paying the least up front, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is the one I'd pick.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Your fastest way out of $10,000 in debt
The biggest lever on paying off $10,000 faster is increasing your monthly payments. Even a $50 per month difference can shave months off your timeline and save you hundreds (or thousands) in interest.
And if you qualify, move the balance somewhere it can't collect interest for nearly two years. If you want a card that pauses interest on new spending too, start with the best 0% intro APR credit cards.
FAQs
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The fastest way is to stop the interest with a balance transfer card offering 0% intro APR. Then, make fixed monthly payments -- ideally your balance divided by the length of the intro APR window.
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Any balance left when the 0% intro APR ends starts accruing interest at the card's regular APR. That's why paying as much as possible within the interest-free window is important. In some cases, you might qualify for a new balance transfer card, and start a new 0% intro APR term.
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Most top balance transfer cards ask for good to excellent credit, generally a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Some issuers let you see if you prequalify for a credit card without impacting your credit.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.