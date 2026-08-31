How Long Does It Take to Pay Off $10,000 in Credit Card Debt? We Did the Math for 5 People

If you only make the minimum payment on $10,000 in credit card debt, you could be paying it off for 32 years. Along the way, you'd hand over more than $16,000 in interest -- more than the debt itself. That's the trap of minimum payments: they shrink as your balance drops. The average credit card interest rate is 21% APR right now, according to Motley Fool Money research. On $10,000, that means the minimum starts around $275 and about $175 of that is immediately sucked away to interest. But that's the worst-case scenario, and it's very avoidable. I've spent years covering credit cards and watching people dig out of balances just like this. The timeline is more in your control than you'd think. How long it takes to pay off $10,000 at today's APR It comes down to two things: how much you pay each month, and the interest rate on your credit card. At 21% APR, a $10,000 balance takes anywhere from about two to four years to clear, as long as you can make payments of $300 per month or more. Here's the math for five different approaches, making steady monthly payments towards $10,000 of debt at 21% APR.

Monthly Payment Time to Pay Off Total Interest Paid $300 About 4 years, 3 months ~$5,140 $350 About 3 years, 4 months ~$3,980 $400 About 2 years, 10 months ~$3,270 $450 About 2 years, 5 months ~$2,780 $500 About 2 years, 1 month ~$2,416 Data source: Author's calculations.

Every extra $50 a month shortens the timeline and cuts the interest at the same time. Going from $300 to $450 a month clears the debt almost two years sooner and saves about $2,360 in interest. If $450 feels like a stretch, smaller moves still count. Even going from $300 to $350 saves you 11 months and more than $1,150 in interest. How pausing interest gets you there even faster The fastest way to speed up credit card payoff is to "pause" the interest. A balance transfer card is a tool that moves your debt to a new card that charges 0% intro APR for a set stretch of time. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is a great option here, and it earned our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026. It gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. This amount of time with zero interest can drastically speed up the payoff timeline, and save a boatload on interest. Take for example the $350 monthly payment scenario. Moving that $10,000 balance to a 0% intro APR card would help wipe out $7,350 during the first 21 months, without paying a cent of interest. You'd clear the whole balance in about 31 months and pay roughly $800 in interest and fees combined. That's about nine months faster and more than $3,000 saved -- from the same $350 a month payment.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.



When a lower transfer fee makes a difference On a balance this size, the transfer fee itself is worth shopping around for. Another great balance transfer card is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). On a $10,000 transfer, that 3% fee is $300 -- that's about $200 less than the 5% most other cards would charge. That lower fee is a big reason it won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026. The tradeoff is a shorter intro APR offer on new purchases. If your whole goal is moving a big balance and paying the least up front, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is the one I'd pick.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Excellent

= Good

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee Free credit score monitoring No rewards Foreign transaction fee

Card Details 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge. Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay. Get free access to your FICO® Score online.



Your fastest way out of $10,000 in debt The biggest lever on paying off $10,000 faster is increasing your monthly payments. Even a $50 per month difference can shave months off your timeline and save you hundreds (or thousands) in interest. And if you qualify, move the balance somewhere it can't collect interest for nearly two years. If you want a card that pauses interest on new spending too, start with the best 0% intro APR credit cards.



