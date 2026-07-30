How Much Does a 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Actually Save You? We Did the Math for 5 Debt Amounts
Moving your credit card debt to a 21-month 0% intro APR card can save you somewhere between about $380 and $2,800. The exact figure depends on your balance, monthly payment, interest rate, and the transfer fee you pay.
Balance transfers only pay off if you can fully clear the debt before the 0% intro APR window closes. I ran the numbers on various balances to show the potential savings.
The savings depend on your balance
The more you owe, the more a 0% intro APR card saves you. On a $2,000 balance, that's about $380. On $15,000, it's over $2,800, based on my calculations.
The average credit card APR is 21% as of early 2026, according to data from Motley Fool Money research. A 0% intro APR card pauses interest completely, giving you a chance to pay $0 in interest.
Here's the math across five different balances, assuming you pay each off over the full 21 months.
|Balance
|Monthly Payment
|Total Interest Avoided
|Transfer Fee (5%)
|Net Savings
|$2,000
|$100
|$483
|($100)
|$383
|$5,000
|$250
|$1,207
|($250)
|$957
|$8,000
|$400
|$1,932
|($400)
|$1,532
|$12,000
|$600
|$2,917
|($600)
|$2,317
|$15,000
|$750
|$3,623
|($750)
|$2,873
Even with a 5% balance transfer fee (the high end for most offers) every balance comes out ahead. The most important part of this math is paying off your full balance before the intro APR runs out.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) earned our award for the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026. It has one of the longest intro APR offers around. It's one I recommend to most folks attempting their first balance transfer.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
The transfer fee is real, but the interest savings dwarf it
Almost every balance transfer comes with a fee, usually 3% to 5% of the amount you move. The fee is added to your balance as soon as the transfer completes.
While fees definitely sting, they usually pale in comparison to the interest you save. On a $5,000 balance transfer, you spend about $250 to avoid more than $1,000 in interest. It's not even close.
It's worth comparing the best balance transfer cards before you apply. The fee and the 0% intro APR window length are the two things that decide your savings.
Build your payoff plan before you transfer
I can't state this enough: A 0% intro APR card only saves you money if you clear your full balance inside the no-interest window. That's why I recommend everyone have a solid plan of attack before jumping in.
The math part is pretty simple. Just take your balance, add in the transfer fee, and then divide that by 21. That's your monthly payment needed to clear your balance.
For example, if you transfer $5,000 with a 5% fee, that's a total balance of $5,250. Split over 21 months, that's about $250 a month. Budget for this like any other bill -- or better yet, set up an auto-payment each month for this amount.
The clock starts as soon as you're approved for the card. So don't delay making that transfer once you've got a plan ready.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is another great option for balance transfers. It won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026, and it's built to move debt fast.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.