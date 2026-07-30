How Much Does a 21-Month 0% Intro APR Card Actually Save You? We Did the Math for 5 Debt Amounts

Moving your credit card debt to a 21-month 0% intro APR card can save you somewhere between about $380 and $2,800. The exact figure depends on your balance, monthly payment, interest rate, and the transfer fee you pay. Balance transfers only pay off if you can fully clear the debt before the 0% intro APR window closes. I ran the numbers on various balances to show the potential savings. The savings depend on your balance The more you owe, the more a 0% intro APR card saves you. On a $2,000 balance, that's about $380. On $15,000, it's over $2,800, based on my calculations. The average credit card APR is 21% as of early 2026, according to data from Motley Fool Money research. A 0% intro APR card pauses interest completely, giving you a chance to pay $0 in interest. Here's the math across five different balances, assuming you pay each off over the full 21 months.

Balance Monthly Payment Total Interest Avoided Transfer Fee (5%) Net Savings $2,000 $100 $483 ($100) $383 $5,000 $250 $1,207 ($250) $957 $8,000 $400 $1,932 ($400) $1,532 $12,000 $600 $2,917 ($600) $2,317 $15,000 $750 $3,623 ($750) $2,873 Data source: Author's calculations. Assumes the average 21% APR, a 5% transfer fee, and full payoff over 21 months.

Even with a 5% balance transfer fee (the high end for most offers) every balance comes out ahead. The most important part of this math is paying off your full balance before the intro APR runs out. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) earned our award for the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026. It has one of the longest intro APR offers around. It's one I recommend to most folks attempting their first balance transfer.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.



The transfer fee is real, but the interest savings dwarf it Almost every balance transfer comes with a fee, usually 3% to 5% of the amount you move. The fee is added to your balance as soon as the transfer completes. While fees definitely sting, they usually pale in comparison to the interest you save. On a $5,000 balance transfer, you spend about $250 to avoid more than $1,000 in interest. It's not even close. It's worth comparing the best balance transfer cards before you apply. The fee and the 0% intro APR window length are the two things that decide your savings. Build your payoff plan before you transfer I can't state this enough: A 0% intro APR card only saves you money if you clear your full balance inside the no-interest window. That's why I recommend everyone have a solid plan of attack before jumping in. The math part is pretty simple. Just take your balance, add in the transfer fee, and then divide that by 21. That's your monthly payment needed to clear your balance. For example, if you transfer $5,000 with a 5% fee, that's a total balance of $5,250. Split over 21 months, that's about $250 a month. Budget for this like any other bill -- or better yet, set up an auto-payment each month for this amount. The clock starts as soon as you're approved for the card. So don't delay making that transfer once you've got a plan ready. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is another great option for balance transfers. It won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026, and it's built to move debt fast.