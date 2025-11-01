How Much Will a $10,000 Credit Card Balance Transfer Cost?

If you're transferring a $10,000 credit card balance to a 0% intro APR card, you're likely looking at a $300 to $500 balance transfer fee. That's based on the typical 3% to 5% fee most cards charge when you move your balance.

At first glance, that fee feels like a setback -- adding even more to your debt load. But here's the kicker: it's actually cheap compared to the interest you can save.

With average credit card rates sitting around 22%, you could easily be paying $2,000 or more in annual interest if you don't transfer.

So yes, that $300--$500 fee stings for a second… but it's often the difference between drowning in interest and making real progress on your debt.

The typical balance transfer fee

Most 0% intro APR credit cards charge a fee between 3% and 5% of the amount you move.

Here's what that looks like depending on your debt balance: