How the American Express Platinum Card Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 3 Times Over in 2026

At $895 a year (see rates and fees), the American Express Platinum Card® doesn't ease you into the price.

But the real question for 2026 is simple: If you already live the lifestyle this card is built for, how often does the annual fee actually matter?

Spoiler alert: not much.

Start with the credits people actually use

Amex loves to advertise eye-popping "total value" numbers. Ignore those. What matters is which credits fit real spending.

In 2026, several of the Platinum Card®'s biggest credits are unusually easy to use.

$600 hotel credit: Up to $300 twice a year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection stays. (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.) One solid hotel booking can erase a good chunk of the fee.

$400 Resy dining credit: $100 per quarter at eligible U.S. restaurants. If you dine out in a major city, this is close to automatic.

$200 Uber Cash + up to $120 Uber One: Monthly Uber Cash plus Uber One credits if you already use Uber or Uber Eats.

$300 digital entertainment credit: Covers popular subscriptions like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Peacock, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

Covers popular subscriptions like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Peacock, , and . Terms apply; enrollment may be required

That's $1,620 without stepping foot in an airport lounge.

You're already near 2x the annual fee.