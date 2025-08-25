How the Amex Blue Cash Preferred Card Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over
If you want a simple way to save on groceries, gas, and more, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is the card for you.
With valuable earnings rates like 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (terms apply), you can easily rack up rewards on the things you already buy.
And the Amex Blue Cash Preferred has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) So it's easy to hold onto it year after year. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries in 2025.
Here's how the Amex Blue Cash Preferred can pay for itself eight times over in the first year.
A welcome offer worth $250
Right now, new cardholders earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 on the Amex Blue Cash Preferred in the first 6 months. Terms apply. That's a super easy way to get your cash back journey off on the right foot.
Most people can hit that spending requirement just by paying for the things they already buy. Once they do, they'll get a $250 statement credit automatically applied to their account -- it's that simple.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
20.24%-29.24% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
Want to earn your bonus now? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to learn more.
Hundreds of dollars on everyday spending
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred comes with strong cash back rates across everyday spending categories:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Terms apply
What you earn here depends on how much you spend. But let's say your family maxes out the 6% category -- that'd net you $360 a year in cash back (plus you'll keep earning 1% after that).
Then, if you earn another $100 cash back or so on streaming, gas, transit, and all other purchases, you're looking at $460 in cash back -- all for things you're probably buying anyway.
$120 on select streaming services
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred's streaming benefits don't stop at its high earnings rate. You'll also get up to $10 monthly credits to be used for subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+, up to a $120 annual value. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
It's just one more reason why this card is a great option for families. If you spend a lot on streaming services, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred can help.
Over $800 in potential first-year value
Combining your welcome bonus, cash back earnings, and the streaming service credit, your first year with the Amex Blue Cash Preferred might look like this:
- Welcome bonus: $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months
- Cash back: $460
- Streaming credits: up to $120
In this scenario, you're looking at an $830 value, more than eight times the card's ongoing annual fee after year one.
And since that annual fee is waived for the first year, you've already justified holding onto the card for nine whole years. That's nearly a decade's worth of cash back you could be earning now.
Ready to get started? Check out our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.