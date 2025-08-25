How the Amex Blue Cash Preferred Card Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over

If you want a simple way to save on groceries, gas, and more, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is the card for you.

With valuable earnings rates like 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (terms apply), you can easily rack up rewards on the things you already buy.

And the Amex Blue Cash Preferred has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) So it's easy to hold onto it year after year. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries in 2025.

Here's how the Amex Blue Cash Preferred can pay for itself eight times over in the first year.

A welcome offer worth $250

Right now, new cardholders earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 on the Amex Blue Cash Preferred in the first 6 months. Terms apply. That's a super easy way to get your cash back journey off on the right foot.

Most people can hit that spending requirement just by paying for the things they already buy. Once they do, they'll get a $250 statement credit automatically applied to their account -- it's that simple.