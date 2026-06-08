How the Amex Business Platinum Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 7 Times Over
For a lot of business owners, a credit card with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) might sound like an automatic no-go. But before you run for the hills, it's worth seeing what the The Business Platinum Card® from American Express has to offer.
It's not built for all types of businesses -- and it takes a bit of work to use its perks. But if you do, you can cover the annual fee more than seven times over in your first year.
Interested? Here's what to know.
Amex Business Platinum Card: $4,000+ in yearly perks
American Express advertises more than $4,000 in annual value on the Amex Business Platinum Card. That covers everything from lavish statement credits to airport lounge access. Terms apply. A few highlights include:
- Up to $600 a year in hotel credits (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay)
- Up to $360 a year in Indeed credits
- A $250 annual Adobe credit
- Up to $200 a year in Hilton credits
- Up to $150 a year in Dell credits, plus an additional $1,000 statement credit if you spend $5,000 or more at Dell in a calendar year
- Up to $120 a year in credits for wireless phone services
- A 35% points rebate when you book flights through Amex Travel using Membership Rewards points on a selected qualifying airline.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Again, that's a lot to keep track of. Not every cardholder will be able to use all those perks, or even come close. But if you use just a handful of them, you can cover the annual fee and then some.
The earning rates are solid, too: 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
You'll also get 1X points on other eligible purchases. If you're often making big purchases with your business card, the Amex Business Platinum Card can help you save on those, too.
On American Express's Secure Website.
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Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
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- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
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- As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $4,000 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR+ Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Platinum Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- Terms Apply.
Plus: A welcome bonus offer worth up to $3,000+ in travel
Right now, the Amex Business Platinum Card has one of the biggest welcome bonus offers I've seen on any credit card: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
As you can see, not everyone will qualify for the top-of-the-line 300,000-point offer. But even with a lower bonus, you're looking at serious savings.
That's because conservatively speaking, we estimate that Amex points are worth $0.01 apiece -- and potentially even more if you transfer to one of Amex's travel partners. That means a 300,000-point bonus is worth $3,000 or more (estimated by Motley Fool Money). Even a lower bonus amount translates to significant value at that rate. That single-handedly makes the Amex Business Platinum Card one of the best business travel cards out there.
It's worth noting that you're also looking at one of the biggest spend requirements on a card bonus. Spending $20,000 in the first 3 months is no joke. But if your business runs up those kinds of expenses, the Amex Business Platinum Card is one of the best ways to save in year one and beyond.
Adding it all up
Putting it all together, let's assume that a new cardholder gets the max welcome bonus offer with an estimated value of $3,000 and is able to use all $4,000 worth of card perks and credits. You'd be looking at a total of $7,000 in card value in year one -- enough to cover the card's annual fee more than seven times over.
Want to compare all your options? Check out our full list of the best business cards available now and find the one right for your business.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here