How the Amex Business Platinum Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 7 Times Over

For a lot of business owners, a credit card with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) might sound like an automatic no-go. But before you run for the hills, it's worth seeing what the The Business Platinum Card® from American Express has to offer.

It's not built for all types of businesses -- and it takes a bit of work to use its perks. But if you do, you can cover the annual fee more than seven times over in your first year.

Interested? Here's what to know.

Amex Business Platinum Card: $4,000+ in yearly perks

American Express advertises more than $4,000 in annual value on the Amex Business Platinum Card. That covers everything from lavish statement credits to airport lounge access. Terms apply. A few highlights include:

Up to $600 a year in hotel credits (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay)

Up to $360 a year in Indeed credits

A $250 annual Adobe credit

Up to $200 a year in Hilton credits

Up to $150 a year in Dell credits, plus an additional $1,000 statement credit if you spend $5,000 or more at Dell in a calendar year

Up to $120 a year in credits for wireless phone services

A 35% points rebate when you book flights through Amex Travel using Membership Rewards points on a selected qualifying airline.

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Again, that's a lot to keep track of. Not every cardholder will be able to use all those perks, or even come close. But if you use just a handful of them, you can cover the annual fee and then some.

The earning rates are solid, too: 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.

You'll also get 1X points on other eligible purchases. If you're often making big purchases with your business card, the Amex Business Platinum Card can help you save on those, too.