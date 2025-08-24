How the Amex Platinum Card Could Save You $1,344 in the First Year

When I first signed up for The Platinum Card® from American Express, I'll be honest -- I was a little skeptical. That $695 upfront annual fee (see rates and fees) is no joke, especially if you've never held a premium card before. But after using the perks and seeing the credits roll in, I quickly realized how stacked with value this card is. You just have to know where to look. I ran the math. By my calculations, the average user will likely see over $1,300 in value in year one alone -- after accounting for the annual fee. Here are the numbers. First-year value at a glance Not everyone is going to squeeze every last perk out of the Amex Platinum Card -- and that's totally fine. So for this breakdown, I'm using a realistic example of what the average cardholder could earn in their first year. Here's a quick summary:

Perks Value Welcome offer $800 Travel credits $799 Spending rewards $440 Annual fee (-$695) Total net value $1,344 Data source: Author's calculations.

Of course, your actual results may vary. You could qualify for a much higher offer, which means you could realistically see over $2,000 in net value in perks the first year. Or you could redeem your rewards in a more savvy way, like using transfer partners to boost the value of Membership Rewards® Points. Here's how I arrived at the totals above. Check your welcome offer For my breakdown above (example purposes only), I used an 80,000-point welcome offer, which is what I was personally shown when checking my eligibility. That translates to about $800 in travel when redeemed through the Amex portal. But that's not the top available offer right now. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. You'll have to check your offer to see what you qualify for. Just keep in mind: To earn the bonus, you'll need to spend $8,000 within 6 months, so make sure you have that kind of spending naturally lined up before you apply.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply. 1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Annual Fee $695 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. As High As 175,000 points.

You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. $200 Hotel Credit: Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using your Platinum Card®. $240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required. $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to your Platinum Card® Account. $200 Uber Cash: Platinum Card® Members can ride or dine in style with $15 in Uber Cash each month, plus a bonus $20 in December after adding their Card to their Uber account. $199 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. Receive up to $199 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for your CLEAR Plus Membership with the Platinum Card®. Receive either a $120 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or a statement credit up to $85 every 4.5 years for a TSA PreCheck® application fee, when charged to your Platinum Card®. Shop Saks with Platinum: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases in Saks Fifth Avenue stores or at saks.com on your Platinum Card®. $695 annual fee.


