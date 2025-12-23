How the Amex Platinum Card Could Save You Over $3,000 on Travel in a Year

The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most expensive travel cards available -- that's not breaking news. It's got a gulp-inducing $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), probably enough to scare off a lot of people.

But did you know the Platinum Card® can save you a whopping $3,000 in your first year on travel alone?

It's true. If you earn the Platinum Card®'s valuable welcome offer and use its travel perks, you can actually cover the annual fee more than three times over in your first year-- estimated by Motley Fool Money. Here's how.

Welcome offer: as high as 175,000 points

First things first: One of the most valuable welcome offers you'll ever see.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

If you get the max offer and redeem those points for travel through Amex at the standard rate of $0.01 per point, that's already an insane $1,750 in travel rewards (as estimated by Motley Fool Money), bare minimum. And by transferring your rewards to one of Amex's hotel or airline partners, you could get even more value.