How the Amex Platinum Card Could Save You Over $3,000 on Travel in a Year
The American Express Platinum Card® charges a massive $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). But it's packed with credits, and it expects you to use them.
And if you do, this card can realistically deliver $3,000 or more in value in a single year, especially year one.
Here is the cleanest way to think about it.
The welcome offer can do most of the work
The Platinum Card® currently offers a potentially massive welcome bonus: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Those points are the real engine of value.
Used strategically by transferring to airline or hotel partners, Membership Rewards points can be worth as much as $0.02 each.
That puts the max welcome offer roughly at:
- ~$3,500 in travel value at $0.02 per point
- Still ~$2,600+ at a more conservative valuation of about $0.015 per point
- $1,750 at a $0.01 per point valuation, as estimated by Motley Fool Money
That alone can cover premium flights, luxury hotel stays, or a combination of both.
For many people, the welcome offer justifies the card by itself in year one.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
- More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
- More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
- More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.*Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
$600 in hotel credits is straightforward value
The Platinum Card® comes with up to $600 in annual hotel credits.
You get:
- $300 in statement credits, twice per year
- Valid on prepaid bookings through American Express Travel®
- Applies to Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection (THC requires a two-night minimum)
- Terms apply
These are upscale properties that often include perks like breakfast, experience credits, and guaranteed late checkout.
If you stay at higher-end hotels even once or twice per year, this credit can feel like real savings instead of forced spending.
Airline perks that actually reduce friction
The Platinum Card® includes a $200 airline fee credit each year. You select one airline and get reimbursed for things like checked bags, seat selection, and onboard purchases. Terms apply.
That credit is easy to use if you fly even a few times per year.
Lounge access can quietly save hundreds
Platinum Card® holders get access to 1,550+ airport lounges worldwide, including:
- American Express Centurion Lounges
- Priority Pass lounges
- Delta Sky Club® when flying Delta (visit limits apply)
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Airport food is expensive. Lounges replace meals, drinks, and uncomfortable gate time with something calmer and better.
Amex estimates lounge access at up to $850 per year in value. Even if you only travel a handful of times, it adds up quickly.
Everyday credits offset your travel budget
Not all value shows up as flights or hotel nights. Some of it quietly frees up cash you would have spent anyway.
Highlights include:
- $200 Uber Cash plus up to $120 Uber One credits
- $400 Resy dining credit
- $300 digital entertainment credit
- $209 CLEAR® Plus credit
- $100 Saks Fifth Avenue credit
- $300 lululemon credit
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
If these line up with your lifestyle, they can easily cover the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) before you even factor in travel. Don't rush into a decision; read our full review to decide if this is the perfect card for you.
Where the $3,000-plus number comes from
A realistic, strong year might look like this:
- Welcome offer value: $1,750 to $3,500
- Hotel credits: $600
- Airline fee credit: $200
- Lounge access value: $500+
- Uber, dining, and other credits: $500+
You do not need to use everything perfectly. You just need to use what fits naturally.
Saving $3,000 or more in a year is not a stretch. If you want premium travel, outsized perks, and a welcome offer that can fund an entire trip on its own, this card is worth a closer look.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here