How the Amex Platinum Card Could Save You Over $3,000 on Travel in a Year

The American Express Platinum Card® charges a massive $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). But it's packed with credits, and it expects you to use them.

And if you do, this card can realistically deliver $3,000 or more in value in a single year, especially year one.

Here is the cleanest way to think about it.

The welcome offer can do most of the work

The Platinum Card® currently offers a potentially massive welcome bonus: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Those points are the real engine of value.

Used strategically by transferring to airline or hotel partners, Membership Rewards points can be worth as much as $0.02 each.

That puts the max welcome offer roughly at:

~$3,500 in travel value at $0.02 per point

Still ~$2,600+ at a more conservative valuation of about $0.015 per point

$1,750 at a $0.01 per point valuation, as estimated by Motley Fool Money

That alone can cover premium flights, luxury hotel stays, or a combination of both.

For many people, the welcome offer justifies the card by itself in year one.