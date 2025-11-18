How the Amex Platinum Card Could Save You Over $3,000 on Travel in a Year

Yes, the American Express Platinum Card® has one of the highest annual fees of any credit card: $895 (see rates and fees). But did you know it can save you a whopping $3,000 in your first year on travel alone?

It's true. If you use only the card's travel-related perks -- plus the valuable welcome offer -- you can actually cover the Platinum Card®'s annual fee three times over in your first year. Here's how.

Welcome offer: as high as 175,000 points

Right now, the Platinum Card® is offering a massive welcome bonus: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

A welcome bonus as high as 175,000 points is one of the largest you'll see on any card.

If you redeem those points for travel through Amex at the standard rate of $0.01 per point, that's a lucrative $1,750 in travel rewards. That's almost two times the annual fee right there. And by transferring your rewards to one of Amex's hotel or airline partners, you could get even more value.

