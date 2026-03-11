How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Can Earn You 10X Its Annual Fee in One Year
Tired of working overtime to earn credit card rewards -- checking off lists of perks to make sure you're getting every cent of value?
If so, there's an easier way to go: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). The card has a $95 annual fee, but it's not a stretch to get more than $1,000 in first-year value -- enough to cover that annual fee more than 10 times over.
Want to see how it works? Here's what to know about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
First: A valuable welcome worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value
A sweet welcome bonus is one of the biggest parts of any card's value prop -- and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is no exception.
Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's a points haul worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. And it can be worth even more if you move your rewards to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.
Already, you're looking at almost eight times the card's annual fee -- and we're just getting started.
I've seen bigger bonuses on other cards, but not many of them have just a $95 annual fee. If you want a big bonus but don't want a steep annual fee to match, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a smart choice.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Strong earning rates: $200+ a year
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card keeps things pretty simple on the perks front, but that doesn't mean you can't rack up tons of rewards with it.
First, the card comes with:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Let's say you spend $1,000 a year on Chase Travel purchases, $2,000 on dining, $2,000 on online groceries and $5,000 on everything else. That's over 20,000 points a year right there, worth at least $200 -- all on things you'd presumably be buying anyway.
Finally: A $50 hotel credit
Lastly, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with a versatile $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. You're basically cutting the card's annual fee in half with that one perk.
Just pay with your stay using your card and your $50 credit will be automatically added to your account. Easy as pie.
So, let's add it all up:
- Welcome bonus: at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value (75,000 bonus points)
- Spending example: $200+ in travel rewards (20,000 points or more)
- Hotel credit: $50 in savings on your next hotel stay
All together, that's $1,000+ in first-year savings with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, a whopping 10 times more than the card's annual fee.
If you're like me, you might be allergic to the very idea of paying an annual fee -- and that's fine. In that case, something like the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card might be a better choice. It won our award for the Best No Annual Fee Credit Card with a Sign-Up Bonus of 2026, and comes with strong flat-rate earnings, plus a boosted travel category.
But once you do the math, it's easy to see how the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a winning bet. If you're down to pay a bit in annual fees to get a ton in return, it's definitely a card worth looking at.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
