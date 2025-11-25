How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over
If you can only name one travel credit card, there's a decent chance it's the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). It's been one of the most popular travel cards for years now -- and that's for good reason.
For just a $95 annual fee, the card offers a potent combo of travel perks and earning rates, plus a super valuable welcome offer. In fact, with the current card bonus and one simple travel perk, you can cover the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee eight times over in your first year.
Here's how to start racking up value with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Strong earning rates and a $50 hotel credit
First, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with the following earning rates:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
5X points on travel and 3X points on dining is nothing to sneeze at. Anyone who flies once or twice a year, and eats out regularly, can rack up rewards.
You'll also get a versatile $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. Use that perk, and you've already cut the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee down to $45.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
A valuable welcome bonus, plus strong travel protections
Here's where it gets interesting: The welcome bonus. Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and potentially even more if you transfer to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.
Combine that with the $50 hotel credit, and you've got at least $800 in tangible first-year value -- enough to cover the $95 annual fee a whopping eight times over. That's almost a decade of fee-free travel rewards.
Finally, this one's a bit harder to quantify -- but you'll also get tons of valuable travel and purchase protections, like:
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance: Reimburses up to $10,000 per traveler and $20,000 per trip for prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses.
- Baggage delay insurance: Up to $100 per day for essentials for delays over six hours.
- Travel and emergency assistance: Access to legal and medical referrals while traveling.
- Purchase protection: Covers new purchases against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $500 per item.
- Auto rental coverage: Primary coverage for theft and collision up to $60,000 on most rental vehicles.
- Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 per traveler for delays over 12 hours.
- Extended warranty protection: Extends U.S. manufacturer warranties by an additional year, up to four years total.
Add it all up, and it's easy to see how the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is an absolute win for all sorts of travelers.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
Our Research Expert