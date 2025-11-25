How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over

If you can only name one travel credit card, there's a decent chance it's the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). It's been one of the most popular travel cards for years now -- and that's for good reason.

For just a $95 annual fee, the card offers a potent combo of travel perks and earning rates, plus a super valuable welcome offer. In fact, with the current card bonus and one simple travel perk, you can cover the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee eight times over in your first year.

Here's how to start racking up value with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

Strong earning rates and a $50 hotel credit

First, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with the following earning rates:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries 2X points on all other travel purchases

on all other travel purchases 1X points on all other purchases

5X points on travel and 3X points on dining is nothing to sneeze at. Anyone who flies once or twice a year, and eats out regularly, can rack up rewards.

You'll also get a versatile $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. Use that perk, and you've already cut the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee down to $45.