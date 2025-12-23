How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over

If you've only heard of one travel credit card, there's a decent chance it's the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) -- and that's no accident.

For just a $95 annual fee, you'll get a great one-two punch of travel perks and earning rates, plus a strong welcome offer. Add it all up, and you're looking at more than $800 in tangible first-year value -- enough to justify the cost of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for almost an entire decade.

If you ask me, it's the most cost-effective card out there. Here's how easy it is to start saving with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

A great welcome bonus and a $50 hotel credit

As with most great cards, the welcome bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of its biggest selling points. Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you transfer your points to Chase's airline and hotel partners.

Land that welcome bonus, and you've already effectively justified having the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for almost seven years. Add in an annual $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel, and you're looking at a full $800 in first-year value -- just from the welcome bonus and a single, versatile perk.