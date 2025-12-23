How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over
If you've only heard of one travel credit card, there's a decent chance it's the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) -- and that's no accident.
For just a $95 annual fee, you'll get a great one-two punch of travel perks and earning rates, plus a strong welcome offer. Add it all up, and you're looking at more than $800 in tangible first-year value -- enough to justify the cost of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for almost an entire decade.
If you ask me, it's the most cost-effective card out there. Here's how easy it is to start saving with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
A great welcome bonus and a $50 hotel credit
As with most great cards, the welcome bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of its biggest selling points. Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you transfer your points to Chase's airline and hotel partners.
Land that welcome bonus, and you've already effectively justified having the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for almost seven years. Add in an annual $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel, and you're looking at a full $800 in first-year value -- just from the welcome bonus and a single, versatile perk.
Great earning rates and travel protections to boot
That's not all the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has to offer, though. It's also got some of the best earning rates you can find on a $95-annual-fee card. You'll get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
If you eat out often -- and travel just a few times a year -- it's pretty easy to rack up rewards with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. Throw in valuable protections like trip cancellation/interruption insurance and travel and emergency assistance, and it's easy to see why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a winning bet.
It's been my go-to travel card rec for years now, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
Want to learn more? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and apply today.
