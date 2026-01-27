How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over
The hardest part about paying a credit card annual fee is trusting that it will actually earn its keep.
That is why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) stands out in 2026. At $95 per year, it's one of the most affordable rewards cards on the market.
Between the welcome offer, built-in credits, and how easily the points add up on normal spending, this card can realistically cover its annual fee eight times over or more, often in the first year alone.
Start with the welcome bonus
The card currently offers 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.
At a very conservative value of $0.01 per point, that bonus alone is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
That already covers the $95 annual fee nearly eight times over before you factor in anything else.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
The $50 annual hotel credit cuts the fee in half
Each account anniversary year, you get up to $50 in statement credits for hotel bookings made through Chase Travel.
You do not have to activate anything. Book a hotel through the portal and the credit posts automatically.
That means the effective cost of holding the card drops from $95 to $45. At that point, you only need 4,500 points per year to break even.
Everyday spending does the rest
You earn:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
If you spend $1,000 a month on dining and groceries combined, that is 36,000 points per year from those categories alone.
Even at a basic $0.01 valuation, that is $360 in travel value without changing how you spend.
The 10% anniversary points boost is real money
Each year on your card anniversary, Chase adds bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases from the previous year.
Spend $30,000 across the card in a year and you get 3,000 bonus points for doing nothing extra.
In this example, that's another $30 in value, every single year.
Is the annual fee worth it?
Here is what a realistic first-year snapshot can look like:
- Welcome bonus value: ~$750
- Annual hotel credit: $50
- Points from normal spending: $300 to $500
- Anniversary boost and protections: meaningful upside
That puts the total first-year value at about $1,100 to $1,400, depending on how you use the card.
Against a $95 annual fee, the math speaks for itself. You can learn more about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and apply right now here.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.