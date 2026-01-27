How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over

Published on Jan. 27, 2026

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

The hardest part about paying a credit card annual fee is trusting that it will actually earn its keep.

That is why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) stands out in 2026. At $95 per year, it's one of the most affordable rewards cards on the market.

Between the welcome offer, built-in credits, and how easily the points add up on normal spending, this card can realistically cover its annual fee eight times over or more, often in the first year alone.

Start with the welcome bonus

The card currently offers 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.

At a very conservative value of $0.01 per point, that bonus alone is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.

That already covers the $95 annual fee nearly eight times over before you factor in anything else.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases

5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel

Annual Fee

$95

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

75,000 bonus points

  • This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.

    Read Full Review
    • Big sign-up bonus
    • Travel rewards
    • Dining rewards
    • Flexible travel points
    • Consumer and travel protections
    • Annual fee
    • Limited-time perks
    • Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
    • Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
    • Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
    • 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
    • Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
    • Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
    • Member FDIC

The $50 annual hotel credit cuts the fee in half

Each account anniversary year, you get up to $50 in statement credits for hotel bookings made through Chase Travel.

You do not have to activate anything. Book a hotel through the portal and the credit posts automatically.

That means the effective cost of holding the card drops from $95 to $45. At that point, you only need 4,500 points per year to break even.

Everyday spending does the rest

You earn:

  • 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
  • 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
  • 2X points on all other travel purchases
  • 1X points on all other purchases

If you spend $1,000 a month on dining and groceries combined, that is 36,000 points per year from those categories alone.

Even at a basic $0.01 valuation, that is $360 in travel value without changing how you spend.

The 10% anniversary points boost is real money

Each year on your card anniversary, Chase adds bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases from the previous year.

Spend $30,000 across the card in a year and you get 3,000 bonus points for doing nothing extra.

In this example, that's another $30 in value, every single year.

Is the annual fee worth it?

Here is what a realistic first-year snapshot can look like:

  • Welcome bonus value: ~$750
  • Annual hotel credit: $50
  • Points from normal spending: $300 to $500
  • Anniversary boost and protections: meaningful upside

That puts the total first-year value at about $1,100 to $1,400, depending on how you use the card.

Against a $95 annual fee, the math speaks for itself. You can learn more about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and apply right now here.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.