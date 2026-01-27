How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over

The hardest part about paying a credit card annual fee is trusting that it will actually earn its keep.

That is why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) stands out in 2026. At $95 per year, it's one of the most affordable rewards cards on the market.

Between the welcome offer, built-in credits, and how easily the points add up on normal spending, this card can realistically cover its annual fee eight times over or more, often in the first year alone.

Start with the welcome bonus

The card currently offers 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.

At a very conservative value of $0.01 per point, that bonus alone is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.

That already covers the $95 annual fee nearly eight times over before you factor in anything else.