How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over
I've been writing about credit cards for years, and my go-to travel card recommendation is always the same: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
For just a $95 annual fee, you get a super strong combination of travel perks and spending rewards. In fact, if you can take advantage of the card's current welcome offer, you can easily cover the card's annual fee eight times over in your first year -- before you even factor in the card's earning rates.
Here's how to rack up hundreds of dollars in rewards with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Welcome bonus + hotel credit = massive value
Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially more if you transfer your points to Chase's airline and hotel partners. Right off the bat, you're getting a haul of points worth almost eight times the card's annual fee ($95 x 8 years = $760).
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also includes a $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel, so you can offset some of your travel spending right away.
Combine that with the welcome bonus, and you're already looking at around $800 in first-year value. Not bad.
Start earning big travel rewards now: Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and apply today.
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
Strong earning rates for everyday spending
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with the following earning rates:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Even if you don't travel a ton, your earnings can add up quickly, especially on dining and streaming subscriptions.
Just by working your way toward the welcome bonus, you'll get some additional value. Let's say you earn the bare-minimum 1X points on $5,000 of purchases to hit the welcome bonus -- that's another 5,000 points right there, or $50 in Chase Travel rewards.
Valuable travel and purchase protections
Lastly, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also includes a suite of protections that can save you money and stress:
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance: Reimburses up to $10,000 per traveler and $20,000 per trip for prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses.
- Baggage delay insurance: Up to $100 per day for essentials for delays over six hours.
- Travel and emergency assistance: Access to legal and medical referrals while traveling.
- Purchase protection: Covers new purchases against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $500 per item.
- Auto rental coverage: Primary coverage for theft and collision up to $60,000 on most rental vehicles.
- Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 per traveler for delays over 12 hours.
- Extended warranty protection: Extends U.S. manufacturer warranties by an additional year, up to four years total.
These protections add real value that isn't always reflected in dollar signs, but can really save you in a pinch.
Start earning with the Chase Sapphire Preferred today
Between the welcome bonus and the $50 hotel credit, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card can easily pay for its $95 annual fee eight times over in the first year. Throw in its rewards rates and robust travel protections, and the card becomes an absolute no-brainer.
For anyone looking to get more out of travel and everyday spending, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the most rewarding credit cards out there.
Still not sold? See our full list of the best travel cards available now to compare your options.
