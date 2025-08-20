How the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Can Pay for Its Annual Fee 8 Times Over

I've been writing about credit cards for years, and my go-to travel card recommendation is always the same: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

For just a $95 annual fee, you get a super strong combination of travel perks and spending rewards. In fact, if you can take advantage of the card's current welcome offer, you can easily cover the card's annual fee eight times over in your first year -- before you even factor in the card's earning rates.

Here's how to rack up hundreds of dollars in rewards with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

Welcome bonus + hotel credit = massive value

Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially more if you transfer your points to Chase's airline and hotel partners. Right off the bat, you're getting a haul of points worth almost eight times the card's annual fee ($95 x 8 years = $760).

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also includes a $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel, so you can offset some of your travel spending right away.

Combine that with the welcome bonus, and you're already looking at around $800 in first-year value. Not bad.

Start earning big travel rewards now: Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and apply today.