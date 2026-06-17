How the New Chase Sapphire Preferred Can Save You $1,600+ in Year One
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has always punched above its weight for a $95-annual-fee card -- but the latest refresh makes it even more valuable.
Between a generous limited-time sign-up bonus and a handful of new and updated credits, cardholders can save $1,600 or more in their first year. No, that's not a typo.
Here's what to know, and how you can take advantage of the new and improved Chase Sapphire Preferred today.
The welcome bonus: Unlock at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value
Heads up: As of right now, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is offering its most valuable sign-up bonus ever.
New cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. At a conservative value of $0.01 per point, that's at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value.
You can save even more if you transfer your rewards to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners, which is where your Chase Ultimate Rewards can really shine. Even at the bare-minimum valuation, though, you've covered the card's annual fee for an entire decade.
We're off to a good start.
Running total: $1,000+
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost.Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
An updated $100 hotel credit
The Chase Sapphire Preferred also offers up to $100 in statement credits each anniversary year for hotel stays booked through Chase Travel. That's an upgrade from the card's previous $50 hotel credit, enough to cover the annual fee by itself.
In some ways, this credit's super flexible -- it's automatically applied to any eligible hotel purchases. In other ways, it's not -- you have to make your reservation through the Chase Travel portal to get it.
But if you remember to book a hotel stay with Chase even once a year, it's essentially free money.
Running total: $1,100+
Complimentary Apple TV+: A $156 value
Activate this perk by Dec. 31, 2026, and you'll get a year of Apple TV+ on Chase's dime. Terms apply. That's a $156 value, offering 12 months of access to Apple's lineup of movies and shows.
That's a nice bit of savings if you're already paying for the service -- or, it's a reason to finally watch "Severance."
Running total: $1,256+
$240 in DashPass savings
With the Chase Sapphire Preferred, your complimentary DashPass membership unlocks $0 delivery fees, limited-time offers and more -- it's a $120 annual value. Just make sure you activate by Dec. 31, 2027 to land it.
You'll also get $10 in monthly promo credits on non-restaurant DoorDash orders. For me, this one's a bit trickier to use -- like most people, I pretty much only use DoorDash for food. But that's another potential $120 in savings.
Running total: $1,496+
Save $120 on Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS
Finally, the Chase Sapphire Preferred card now reimburses the application fee -- up to $120 -- for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS every four years. That's a great way to save time in the airport security line, free of charge.
Again, this perk can single-handedly make up for the annual fee on your Chase Sapphire Preferred for the first year, and then some.
Running total: $1,616+
Is the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred right for you?
The refreshed Chase Sapphire Preferred is a strong fit if you travel at least a few times a year, use DoorDash regularly, and want a flexible travel rewards card without committing to a premium annual fee.
It can save you $1,600+ in your first year -- and we didn't even mention the great earning rates. You'll get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco)
- 3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Simply put, I see the Chase Sapphire Preferred as the best $95-annual-fee travel card on the market. It's probably not the right call if you never travel -- but if you do even once or twice a year, it's absolutely worth a look.
Want to learn more? Check out our full review to see if the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is right for you.
FAQs
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For most travelers, yes -- by a wide margin. The $100 annual hotel credit alone nearly covers the fee, and that's before factoring in perks with DashPass and Apple TV+, plus the welcome bonus.
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You need to activate through Chase.com or the Chase mobile app by Dec. 31, 2026, and link your Apple ID.
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Yes -- if you apply for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS after opening the card, the statement credit of up to $120 is available immediately. The "every four years" window resets from your last reimbursement.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Costco Wholesale, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.