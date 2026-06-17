How the New Chase Sapphire Preferred Can Save You $1,600+ in Year One

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has always punched above its weight for a $95-annual-fee card -- but the latest refresh makes it even more valuable.

Between a generous limited-time sign-up bonus and a handful of new and updated credits, cardholders can save $1,600 or more in their first year. No, that's not a typo.

Here's what to know, and how you can take advantage of the new and improved Chase Sapphire Preferred today.

The welcome bonus: Unlock at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value

Heads up: As of right now, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is offering its most valuable sign-up bonus ever.

New cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. At a conservative value of $0.01 per point, that's at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value.

You can save even more if you transfer your rewards to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners, which is where your Chase Ultimate Rewards can really shine. Even at the bare-minimum valuation, though, you've covered the card's annual fee for an entire decade.

We're off to a good start.

Running total: $1,000+