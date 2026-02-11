How the Venture X Card Can Practically Pay for Its Annual Fee 4 Times Over in 2026

Most premium travel cards make you jump through hoops to earn back their annual fees. You have to spend money at the right places, at the right time. If you don't use all the credits and other perks, you're leaving money on the table.

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) works differently.

In 2026, this card can realistically earn back its annual fee four times over -- without changing how you spend or travel. Here's how.

Step 1: Recoup the annual fee for almost no effort

Let's start with the easy part.

Annual fee: $395 (see rates and fees)

Annual travel credit: $300 for bookings through Capital One Travel

Anniversary bonus: 10,000 miles every year, starting on your first anniversary (worth $100 toward travel)

That's an easy $400 in travel value. Book one trip through Capital One Travel per year, hit your anniversary, and you're already slightly ahead.

At this point, the card has earned back its annual fee. Everything else is upside.