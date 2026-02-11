How the Venture X Card Can Practically Pay for Its Annual Fee 4 Times Over in 2026
Most premium travel cards make you jump through hoops to earn back their annual fees. You have to spend money at the right places, at the right time. If you don't use all the credits and other perks, you're leaving money on the table.
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) works differently.
In 2026, this card can realistically earn back its annual fee four times over -- without changing how you spend or travel. Here's how.
Step 1: Recoup the annual fee for almost no effort
Let's start with the easy part.
- Annual fee: $395 (see rates and fees)
- Annual travel credit: $300 for bookings through Capital One Travel
- Anniversary bonus: 10,000 miles every year, starting on your first anniversary (worth $100 toward travel)
That's an easy $400 in travel value. Book one trip through Capital One Travel per year, hit your anniversary, and you're already slightly ahead.
At this point, the card has earned back its annual fee. Everything else is upside.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
Step 2: Everyday spending does the heavy lifting
The Capital One Venture X Card earns 2X miles or more on all purchases, which is where the card really shines. Most travel cards only earn 1X points on the essentials we buy most.
Let's look at an example of how many miles you could earn.
Say you spend $2,500 per month on non-travel expenses -- groceries, gas, bills, dining, and everything else. That's $30,000 per year.
$30,000 x 2X miles = 60,000 miles
That's worth $600 toward travel.
Stack that on top of the perks above, and you're at $1,000 in value -- already about 2.5 times your annual fee, before factoring in bonus categories or other perks.
Step 3: A couple trips can push you past 3X
The Capital One Venture X Card earns even bigger rewards on travel spending:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
Let's say you book a couple big trips through Capital One Travel each year, spending a total of $2,000 on hotels and another $2,000 on flights. That comes to:
- 20,000 points for hotels
- 10,000 points for flights
That's 30,000 points, worth $300 toward travel. That puts your total annual value at $1,300 -- over three times the annual fee.
Step 4: Airport lounge access can put you over 4X
Capital One Venture X Card holders get complimentary access to Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass lounges. That's over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide.
A comparable Priority Pass membership costs $469 per year -- and that doesn't include Capital One Lounges.
So if you use these lounges often, you're basically getting $469 in value each year (if not more). That brings your annual value to $1,769 -- over four times the annual fee.
Bonus: The welcome offer brings it to 6X in year one
New Capital One Venture X Card holders who spend $4,000 in their first 3 months earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel).
Add it all up, and you're looking at just over $2,500 in first-year value. That's more than six times the annual fee.
And it all takes almost no effort. Just use your Capital One Venture X Card for everyday purchases, book some trips through Capital One, and take advantage of your airport lounge access.
If you're ready to start earning free travel the easy way, click here to learn more about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and apply today.
