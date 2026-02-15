How to Check if You're Eligible for a 0% Intro APR Credit Card

If you're eyeing a 0% intro APR credit card to avoid paying interest, you're probably wondering what it takes to qualify -- and how to actually get the deal you're expecting.

Whether you're planning a balance transfer from another 20%+ APR card, or just want to avoid interest on a big upcoming purchase, these intro offers can be a smart strategy.

Here's what you need to know before applying.

Do you have the right credit score?

Most 0% intro APR credit cards are designed for people with "good" credit or better. In FICO terms, that generally means a score of 670 or higher.

If your score is below that right now, it's not impossible to get approved. Clean payment history, higher income, and other factors come into play.

Before applying, it's smart to check your credit score for free through your bank, credit card app, or a site like Experian or Credit Karma. Some card issuers also offer prequalification checks with no impact to your credit, so you can gauge your odds before submitting a full application.

Are you applying with a new issuer?

This one's easy to overlook: Most issuers don't allow balance transfers between cards from the same bank.

So if you're carrying a balance with Bank A, don't also apply for a balance transfer card with Bank A.

Pick a card from a different issuer than the one you're transferring debt from. You can compare the top balance transfer cards across different issuers here.

Can you complete the transfer in time?

Most 0% intro APR offers come with a timer to perform balance transfers.

You'll often need to complete your transfer within 60 to 120 days after account opening to qualify for the intro APR period. If you miss that window, you'll be stuck paying the standard APR on the balance.

Here's what to do:

When you apply, have your current credit card details ready (account number, balance). If possible, begin the balance transfer request during the new application process. If not, initiate it immediately after you're approved.

Some transfers can take a few business days; others take up to two weeks. During that time, your old account may still accrue interest. So keep making payments on your existing card until the transfer is complete.

Will you keep up with payments?

Most card issuers have a delinquency clause buried in the fine print: If you're late, they can end your 0% intro APR deal early and begin charging interest. Some apply a penalty APR which is much higher than the standard APR, making your debt problem even bigger.

Avoid this trap by:

Setting up autopay for at least the minimum amount due

Adding calendar reminders for your due date if needed

Monitoring your account weekly via the app

Better yet, create a payoff plan that breaks your balance into equal monthly payments. That way, you'll chip away consistently and avoid a balloon payment at the end of the promo period.

Where to find today's top offers

Top 0% intro APR offers change semi-frequently, and not all of them offer the same no-interest window, fees, or terms.

If your credit score is in decent shape and you're ready to make a move, it's worth comparing cards side by side. Some are better for balance transfers, others shine for big purchases -- and a few do both.

See today's top 0% intro APR credit cards and start saving on interest today.