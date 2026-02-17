How to Check if You're Eligible for a Credit Limit Increase

A couple times a year, I try to bump up the credit limits on a few of my cards. Not because I want to spend more, but because it helps keep my credit utilization ratio low. That, in turn, boosts my overall credit health.

What most people don't realize is that requesting a credit limit increase is usually super easy, and sometimes doesn't even trigger a hard inquiry on your credit report.

Here's how it works, and how to prep for the best shot at approval.

Start with your current credit card issuer

The fastest way to check if you're eligible for a higher credit limit is to ask the issuer of your credit card.

Since you already have a relationship with them, they lean on your existing account history (plus any new info you provide, like updated income or employment status) to determine a new limit.

Here's how to request the increase:

In your mobile app : Some cards make it really easy. Just log in to your mobile app and look for " manage credit line " or " request increase " in the account options. Then just follow the steps.

: Some cards make it really easy. Just log in to your mobile app and look for " " or " " in the account options. Then just follow the steps. Phone call: You can always call the number on the back of your card and ask a rep to check eligibility. This is more common than you think, so don't be afraid to ask.

Pro tip: In some cases, you can even request to move a portion of your credit line from one card to another. I've done this myself with two Chase credit cards. It's a great workaround if you don't need a higher overall limit but want more room on a specific card.

Want more flexibility and better rewards? See the top-rated credit cards of 2026 and find one that fits your goals.

What you'll need before you request

Before you ask for more credit, a little prep can go a long way.

Here's what issuers typically want to see:

At least six months of perfect payment history on your current card

Responsible usage (like, not constantly maxing out your card)

Updated annual income, to show you're able to handle a higher limit

Increased credit score, if it's gone up since you first applied

Lower debt-to-income (DTI) ratio than before

The better your profile looks, the better your odds of approval. And the more likely you'll get a meaningful increase instead of a token bump.

Will requesting a limit increase hurt your credit score?

In many cases, no. Some credit card issuers perform a soft credit pull when you request a limit increase, which does not affect your credit score.

That said, a handful of issuers might perform a hard pull, which can cause a slight temporary dip in your score.

It's a good idea to check your issuer's terms before you submit, or call and ask whether it's a soft or hard inquiry.

Keep in mind: Getting approved for a higher limit could help your score in the long run, because it lowers your overall credit utilization. So it might be worth a temporary dip from a hard query, knowing it'll recover and grow over time.

The bottom line

A higher credit limit can mean lower utilization and better credit health -- especially if your income or score has gone up.

Some card issuers will even offer you an increase automatically after six to 12 months. But if you don't want to wait, there's no harm in asking.

Explore the best credit cards for good to excellent credit and start maximizing your financial momentum.