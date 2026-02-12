How to Check if You're Eligible for This 175,000-Point Welcome Offer

The American Express Platinum Card® is the cream of the luxury card crop, with over $3,500 in annual perks. So would it surprise you to learn that it's got a fantastic welcome offer to match?

You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

Want to know if (and how) you can earn it? Here's what to know about the Platinum Card®'s sky-high welcome bonus offer.

Earn valuable travel rewards

No matter how you slice it, the Platinum Card® comes with a fantastic points haul -- but your exact value will vary. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

At an estimated point value of $0.01 per point, that's a bonus worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money -- or even more if you move your points to one of Amex's transfer partners. Even a lower offer of, say, 100,000 points would be worth at least $1,000 in travel.

Welcome bonus offers will differ by person -- but the upside is that there's no credit score impact to start the application process and check your offer. That means there's no harm, no foul in seeing just how many points you can get.