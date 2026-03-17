How to Check if You're Eligible for This 175,000-Point Welcome Offer

If you're hoping to land an absolute mountain of travel rewards this year, there's only one logical place to start your search: the American Express Platinum Card®. Right now, the Platinum Card®'s offering one of the biggest welcome bonus offers I've seen, alongside more than $3,500 a year in annual travel and lifestyle perks.

Here's the sad truth, though: Not everyone will qualify for this bonus. It might be difficult for some to hit the spending requirement, too.

The good news is that you can find out your exact bonus offer ahead of time -- plus find out whether you'll actually be approved for the card before you move forward and accept. Here's what to know.

Act now for the chance to earn a huge welcome bonus offer

The Platinum Card® is offering one of the biggest points hauls I've seen from any welcome bonus offer.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

That second sentence is key. Not everyone will qualify for the same bonus, and some may not qualify for one at all. If you can land it, though, you've basically hit the travel rewards jackpot.

Amex points can be redeemed for travel at a value of $0.01 per point. That means the maximum bonus is worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money, or potentially even more by transferring points to select Amex travel partners. That's almost double the card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) right there.