How to Check if You're Eligible for This 175,000-Point Welcome Offer
Unless you've been living under a rock this year, you've probably heard about the newly refreshed American Express Platinum Card®. And right now, some applicants are eligible for massive welcome offers.
A welcome offer can be a huge incentive to apply for a card. If you snag the highest welcome offer available, the value could easily cover the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) twice over, giving you years of runway to test the card and see whether the perks match your travel style and day-to-day life.
Here's how to check your personalized offer, and top perks of this luxury card.
How to check your personalized offer (with no credit score impact)
American Express has a cool Apply With Confidence feature that lets you know if you're approved for the card before officially submitting an application. It'll also show you the welcome offer you're eligible for.
Here's how it works:
- Head to the offer page and start the application form as normal.
- Amex will check whether you're eligible for the card and whether you have a welcome offer attached. Generally speaking, you'll want good to excellent credit to be considered an ideal applicant.
- You'll see your exact offer details, and an option to accept it.
- No hard credit inquiry happens unless you decide to accept the card after seeing your offer.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
- More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
- More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
- More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.*Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Not everyone will get the top offer, but still, whether you get offered 80K, 100K, or the big 175K -- any of these offers are massive by Platinum Card® standards.
For reference: 175,000 Membership Rewards points can easily be worth $1,750 toward travel at a value of $0.01 per point, and potentially much more with transfer partners like Air Canada Aeroplan, Cathay Pacific, or Virgin Atlantic (estimated by Motely Fool Money).
Top Platinum Card® perks
One of the reasons people get so excited about the Platinum Card® is the stacked benefits package, estimated at over $3,500 in annual value if you maximize everything.
Even if you use just a handful of credits, the card helps you realize way more value than the $895 annual fee.
Some headline perks:
- $600 Hotel credit -- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings (two-night minimum on THC)
- $400 Resy credit -- Up to $100 back quarterly on eligible Resy dining purchases
- $300 lululemon credit -- Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter for eligible lululemon purchases
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit covering services like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Peacock, YouTube TV.
- $200 airline fee credit to cover incidental fees or in-flight purchases
- $200 Uber Cash annually (up to $15 monthly + a $20 bonus in December), as well as up to $120 Uber One Credit
- Airport lounge access to The Centurion® Lounge network, Priority Pass™, and Delta Sky Club (when flying Delta)
- $155 Walmart+ credit -- statement credit for monthly Walmart+ membership.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Believe it or not, there are a lot more lifestyle and travel benefits included.
Are you going to use every perk? Maybe not. But it is easy to see how quickly you can quickly stack $1,000 in value if you're a traveler or already spend money on these services.
Is the Platinum Card® right for you?
You don't have to marry a card forever. Plenty of people try a premium card for a year or two, test the perks, see what fits their routine, and then decide if it deserves a long-term spot in their wallet.
I used to travel a ton for work and loved being a Platinum Card® member. But now that I've got two small kiddos and a totally different lifestyle, it doesn't make sense for me anymore -- and that's okay.
If you love airport lounges, premium hotel stays, or frequent travel upgrades, the Platinum Card®'s benefits package can give you experiences you'll never forget.
And if you're even remotely curious about the refreshed perks and targeted offers, checking your eligibility through Apply With Confidence is a no-risk first step.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here