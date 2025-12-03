How to Check if You're Eligible for This 175,000-Point Welcome Offer

Unless you've been living under a rock this year, you've probably heard about the newly refreshed American Express Platinum Card®. And right now, some applicants are eligible for massive welcome offers.

A welcome offer can be a huge incentive to apply for a card. If you snag the highest welcome offer available, the value could easily cover the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) twice over, giving you years of runway to test the card and see whether the perks match your travel style and day-to-day life.

Here's how to check your personalized offer, and top perks of this luxury card.

How to check your personalized offer (with no credit score impact)

American Express has a cool Apply With Confidence feature that lets you know if you're approved for the card before officially submitting an application. It'll also show you the welcome offer you're eligible for.

Here's how it works:

Head to the offer page and start the application form as normal.

Amex will check whether you're eligible for the card and whether you have a welcome offer attached. Generally speaking, you'll want good to excellent credit to be considered an ideal applicant.

You'll see your exact offer details, and an option to accept it.

No hard credit inquiry happens unless you decide to accept the card after seeing your offer.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.