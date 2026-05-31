How to Decide if a Credit Card's Annual Fee Is Worth It

You'd think that because I review credit cards for a living, I'd be carrying a wallet full of $400+ annual fee cards and maximizing every travel perk, points hack, and lounge benefit possible.

Nope! I'm actually super sensitive when it comes to annual fees, and very picky about which cards make sense for my lifestyle.

Here's the thinking I run through when sizing up a new card or recommending one to others.

Start with the break-even math (vs. no-annual-fee alternatives)

The first calculation I run is taking the annual fee and dividing it by the extra rewards rate a card earns (over a baseline flat-rate option).

For example, if a card charges $95 a year and earns 3% in one category, versus a no-annual-fee card earning 2% on everything, the extra reward difference is just 1%. That means I'd need to spend $9,500 in that bonus category every year just to break even on the $95 fee.

Most people massively overestimate how much they spend in any single category. So it's really important to check your actual spending numbers before you assume a fee pays for itself.

Run your own "perk" valuations

Many premium rewards cards advertise a long list of perks and benefits. But they can actually be worth way less to you in real life than they look on paper.

The honest test is whether you'll actually use them at the rate the card markets them. A $300 annual dining credit that only works at specific high-end restaurants is worth $300 only if you were already planning to eat there. If you'd swing by once or twice a year out of obligation, it might be worth $80. Or if those restaurants aren't even in your city, it's worth $0.

The same goes for lounge access if you fly twice a year. Or a fitness credit for an app you don't ever use. Or hotel elite status if your travel is mostly Airbnb.

When I run the math on my own family's spending, most premium cards don't fit. I'm a thrifty traveler, rarely buy fancy stuff, and my spending just doesn't line up with the categories these cards reward. Only a few select cards are worth it for me.

Compare our top credit cards of 2026 to see what makes sense for your spending.

Treat the annual fee as a yearly decision

The card that fits your life today might not fit a year from now. Case in point: Not that long ago I was traveling constantly for work and my wife and I were DINKs (dual income, no kids). Travel cards with restaurant perks made complete sense because that's where a ton of our spending went.

But today, I work from home and the only places I leave the house for are kids' birthday parties and the local playground. My spending and travel patterns look completely different -- so the cards that are worth it now are different.

One trap I see people fall into is they sign up for a high-annual-fee card, then feel "locked in" because they're worried about hurting their credit score, losing rewards, or being disloyal if they cancel. None of that has to be the case. In fact, most issuers will let you downgrade to a no-annual-fee card within the same rewards family -- keeping your account number, credit history, and rewards intact.

The case for skipping the fee entirely

You'd be surprised at what some $0-annual-fee cards are offering these days. A lot of them have strong welcome offers, decent rewards programs, and there's no fee to justify every year.

My personal favorites are flat-rate cards with a baseline 2% rewards rate on everything. A typical family spending $3,000 per month on everyday stuff can earn $720 in cash back each year. And there are no categories to track, no portals to remember, and cash back is super easy to redeem.

Just because a card has no annual fee doesn't mean the rewards aren't good.

How I help people decide

When friends ask me whether a card with an annual fee is worth it, my answer almost always lands in the same place. If you've run the break-even math, honestly valued the perks, and the card still clears the bar with room to spare -- it's worth applying.

But if you're squinting at the math or trying to justify it because the card looks cool -- skip it. There are great no-annual-fee cards out there which will serve you better.

See our top rewards credit cards of 2026 to find one that matches how you actually spend.